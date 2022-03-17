Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with KeHE Distributors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (FSE: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new partnership with KeHE Distributors, one of the largest pure-play grocery and natural food distributors in North America.

With more than 5,500 employee-owners, an extensive 16-distribution center network across North America and $5.5 billion in annual sales, KeHE Distributors has been providing natural, organic and specialty products to a wide range of chain and independent grocery retailers for nearly 70 years. Driven by a passion for sustainable living, healthy eating and responsible business integrity, KeHE Distributors is a proud Certified B Corporation held to the highest standards of social and environmental performance.

Through the exciting new partnership, KeHE Distributors will be a primary Planet Based Foods' distributor to the Natural and Speciality Foods grocery channel. Six of the Company's most popular vegan options will be highlighted, including The Original Burger, the Green Chili Southwest Burger, Breakfast Sausage Patties Hot and Mild, The Original Crumble and The Italian Sausage Crumble. Units will be priced between $7.99 and $8.99.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with KeHE, one of the country's leading and most respected natural food distributors," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "This collaboration will open the door for smaller, independent retailers to easily order our products, and will accelerate our distribution to mid-size retailers. It will also allow us to further our expansion efforts into Canada as we continue to focus on broadening the Planet Based Foods' reach and increasing shareholder value."

For further details about the Company, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods Inc., is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: [email protected] or +1 619 363 7456.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

For further information: For investor enquiries, please contact: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, Planet Based Foods, [email protected], Tel: +1 604 366 6277; For media enquiries, please contact: Adrienne Arieff, Managing Director, Beck Media & Marketing, [email protected], Tel: +1 310 270 2214