Planet Based Foods Announces Collaboration with Copper Mountain Ski Resort

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) ("PBFG" or the "Company"), through its San Diego-based wholly-owned subsidiary producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes, Planet Based Foods Inc. ("Planet Based Foods"), is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Copper Mountain Resorts, a leading mountain resort operator.

Copper Mountain's much-anticipated winter food menu at its Mountain and Ski Resort will include two of Planet Based Foods' popular vegan options, The Original Burger and Breakfast Sausage Patties. Since the first order placed in November 2021, Copper Mountain Resorts has purchased over 150 cases of The Original Burger and the Breakfast Sausage Patty, with re-orders being processed. The Company's plant-based products will be featured at eleven food and beverage establishments including Rocky's Roadhouse, Bistro Fourteen, Eagles Nest, Wildwood, Downhill Duke's, Ten Mile Tavern, Jack's Slopeside Grill & Bar and McCoy's Cafe & Bar.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Copper Mountain, a leading global mountain resort and one of the most iconic ski destinations in the world." said Planet Based Foods President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "Our hemp-formulated superfood products will make for excellent plant-based alternatives on their gourmet menu, giving patrons the opportunity to make healthier and more sustainable food choices while on the mountain."

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

About Copper Mountain Resort

Copper Mountain is a mountain and ski resort located in Summit County, Colorado, about 75 miles west of Denver on Interstate 70. The resort has 2,465 acres of in-bounds terrain under lease from the U.S. Forest Service, White River National Forest, Dillon Ranger District. It is operated by POWDR.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

For further information: For investor enquiries, please contact: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, Planet Based Foods, [email protected], Tel: +1 604 366 6277; For media enquiries, please contact: Adrienne Arieff, Managing Director, Beck Media & Marketing, [email protected], Tel: +1 310 270 2214