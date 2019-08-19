Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2019 on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 aftermarket.

Planet 13 Holdings will host a conference call on Friday, August 30st, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 30st, 2019 | Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 896749

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/2KslYdw

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQB under the symbol PLNHF.

