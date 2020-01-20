Planet 13 Announces dosist™ Wellness Experience Shop-in-Shop Opening in the SuperStore

Shop-in-shop cannabis wellness experience designed to drive higher sales per square foot, increase awareness of the dosist™ brand and elevate consumer education and engagement

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced dosist™ ("dosist") as the first cannabis shop-in-shop, an independent retailer within the SuperStore dispensary. dosist's shop-in-shop, called the dosist Wellness Experience will occupy space within the Planet 13 SuperStore dispensary and will be staffed by dosist™ employees known as Guides. The dosist wellness experience will act as a sales and education platform, introducing the brand's dose-controlled cannabis therapy to the over 1 million visitors Planet 13 welcomes each year1.

"The SuperStore continues to prove itself as an epicenter for brand building in the state of Nevada and the entire country, serving 695,000 customers and generating approximately 9% of Nevada's cannabis sales in 20192," said Larry Scheffler Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Over 2019, we transitioned all the brands in the SuperStore to a stocking fee system to accurately reflect the value of being sold in the highest-grossing, most visited public dispensary in the State. The partnership with dosist is the next step in leveraging the SuperStore platform to help build a nationwide recognition for 3rd party brands."

Larry Scheffler continued, "dosist has been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector. Their pillars of innovation and education align perfectly with Planet 13's focus on innovation and core belief that ultimately the customer experience is what determines success. We are pleased to be a partner in dosist's mission to bring a phenomenal product experience to our Nevada residents and tourists."

"With 43 million tourists a year, 3 million residents and a reputation as a global epicenter for culture, hospitality and tourism, Nevada has proven to be an exciting opportunity for dosist to inspire, educate and engage with a new audience about the benefits of dose-controlled cannabis therapy," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "As a leading premium retailer Planet 13 has done an incredible job elevating the cannabis experience to a global consumer and we are thrilled to partner together to open the dosist wellness experience shop-in-shop in the SuperStore."

__________________________________ 1 Planet 13 had over 1 million visitors enter their dispensary in 2019 2 Source: https://tax.nv.gov/Publications/Marijuana_Statistics_and_Reports/

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

About dosist

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and most recently recognized by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ and their newly released dose dial™, deliver a precise dose each and every time ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through its subsidiary MM Development Company, Inc. (or "MMDC"). Local state laws where MMDC operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

For further information: LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations, [email protected] (416) 519-2156 ext. 2230; Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler, Co-Chief Executive Officers, [email protected]

Related Links

https://planet13lasvegas.com/

