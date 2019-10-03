Planet 13 Announces Customer Traffic for September 2019 and Provides Update on Phase II Expansion

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announced today that it served an average of 1,970 customers per day in September at an average ticket of $94.73 from the Planet 13 Las Vegas Cannabis Entertainment Complex (the "SuperStore").

















30-Nov-18 31-Dec-18 31-Jan-19 28-Feb-19 31-Mar-19 30-Apr-19 Revenue $ 3,364,891 $ 3,438,723 $ 4,075,052 $ 4,304,122 $ 5,456,889 $ 5,276,095 MoM Growth

2.2% 18.5% 5.6% 26.8% -3.3% Total Tickets 42,157 44,296 48,119 48,052 61,602 58,869 # of Days 30 31 31 28 31 30 Average Customers/Day 1,405 1,429 1,552 1,716 1,987 1,962 Avg Ticket $ 79.82 $ 77.63 $ 84.69 $ 89.57 $ 88.58 $ 89.62 Total Visitors 55,433 68,422 70,133 67,900 98,659 96,659 Avg Visitors/Day 1,848 2,207 2,262 2,425 3,183 3,222 Visitor Conversion Rate 76% 65% 69% 71% 62% 61%













State of Nevada Sales $ 52,538,426 $ 51,839,503 $ 52,749,856 $ 49,479,204 $ 59,748,815 $ 54,674,578 % of State's Sales 6.4% 6.6% 7.7% 8.7% 9.1% 9.6%





























31-May-19 30-Jun-19 31-Jul-19 31-Aug-19 30-Sep-19

Total Tickets 64,930 60,323 60,044 62,833 59,091

# of Days 31 30 31 31 30

Average Customers/Day 2,095 2,011 1,937 2,027 1,970

Avg Ticket $ 90.63 $ 88.87 $ 90.41 $ 90.25 $ 94.73

Total Visitors 108,174 102,145 110,813 115,246 101,228

Avg Visitors/Day 3,489 3,405 3,575 3,718 3,374

Visitor Conversion Rate 60% 59% 54% 55% 58%















State of Nevada Sales $ 62,019,961 $ 57,948,330 $ 59,933,851 Data not released yet

% of State's Sales 9.5% 9.3% 9.1%





















Source: https://tax.nv.gov/Publications/Marijuana_Statistics_and_Reports/

"We have been experimenting with different combinations of pricing, product deals, and advertising to determine the optimal mix to maximize gross profit. You can see this effect in September resulting in a significant pickup in average ticket and our second highest average daily revenue month. This large per day revenue number was achieved despite West Desert Inn Road, where Planet 13 is located, being under construction for most of the month. The county has added new pedestrian lights and crosswalk in front of the store to help pedestrians cross the street safely at all times," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Starting in October we will be driving additional traffic from our restaurant, café, event center and customer-facing production facility. Over the course of Q4 and Q1 2020 our internal goal is to grow sales of non-flower in-house brands to drive additional margin and create lasting brand recognition."

Phase II Update

Construction on Phase II expansion, which includes a restaurant, café, event center, and customer-facing production facility, is largely complete as of October 1st, 2019. The restaurant is expected to open on or around October 11th, 2019 pending final inspection and approval from County and Health inspectors.

The 15,000 sq. ft. customer-facing production facility is expected to begin operations on or around October 15th, 2019 pending final approval of transfer of production license from Planet 13's existing 2,000 sq. ft. production facility.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

