Planbox Partners With the Royal Canadian Navy

QUEBEC CITY and MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Planbox, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions, today announced its partnership with the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). A versatile, multipurpose and combat-capable naval force, the RCN will trial Planbox's AI-powered cloud-based agile innovation management solution as part of its innovation program.

"Through the PSPC Built in Canada Innovation Program, the RCN has partnered with Montreal-based Planbox to trial their innovation management solution. As a matching agency for this technology, access to this tool will support the RCN's focus on becoming a more agile, digitally-enabled organization," said Rear-Admiral Casper Donovan of the Director General Future Ship Capability.

Planbox will provide an innovation management platform through which the RCN's innovation program can gather insights from defined external data sources, and centralize key information in relation to specific problems it is solving, allowing it to accordingly leverage its technology experts to develop the appropriate solutions.

"Working with the Royal Canadian Navy has been an incredible experience as we have enabled them to strategically map out their innovation portfolio and define their targets," said Arthur Liberian, Senior Innovation Advisor at Planbox. "We have helped them significantly in their pursuit for tangible innovation results by giving them the ability to view strategic information about their innovation portfolio on demand, allowing them to identify their most impactful opportunities."

The RCN intends to use Planbox's powerful crowdsourcing capabilities to develop, evaluate, vet, rank and score ideas to help with its mission to improve conditions for investment, and enhance Canada's overall innovation performance.

"It is an absolute honor for both myself and the Planbox team to have this one-of-a-kind opportunity to help our brave men and women in the Navy accelerate their operational agility," said Ludwig Melik, CEO at Planbox.

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation solution trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.

About the Royal Canadian Navy

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is Canada's naval force consisting of approximately 8,300 Regular Force and 3,600 Reserve sailors, supported by around 3,800 civilian employees. The mission of the Royal Canadian Navy is to generate combat-capable, multipurpose maritime forces that support Canada's efforts to participate in security operations anywhere in the world, as part of an integrated Canadian Armed Forces.

