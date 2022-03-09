Sandy beaches, ocean-front hotels and more than 90 golf courses make Myrtle Beach an ideal destination.

Flights from Toronto will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with connecting service from various Porter locations. Bookings are now available at www.flyporter.com .

Porter Escapes makes planning simpler with vacation packages available. Visit the Porter Escapes page for flight and hotel booking information.

Passengers may book a flight with the Full Refund Option for $40 plus taxes. The Refund Option provides a refund for the booking, including base fare, taxes and fees, should a passenger have to cancel their flight in advance, for any reason. Bookings made before March 31, 2022, are also eligible to change or cancel without fees.

Passengers must ensure they comply with current government rules prior to any travel. More details on travel requirements can be found on our website .

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

More information on Porter, including a downloadable multimedia library, is available at the Media Centre . Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com .

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

