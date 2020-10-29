PLAN Expands Confirmed Nickel in Bedrock Source and Announces Anomolous Chromium in Bedrock at Heffley Creek Property

Based on the soil survey results reported on August 5, 2020 and confirmation of a bedrock source reported on August 17, 2020, PLAN continues its systematic rock sampling program to confirm the soil sample results and to define the limits of the nickel in bedrock anomaly.

A total of 218 samples have been collected and submitted for analysis to date. A total of 161 rock sample results have been received to date. Of the 161 grab samples, 37 (23%) returned values greater than 0.1% nickel and 10 (6.2%) of those grab samples returned values greater than 0.2% nickel, with the highest value being 0.26% nickel. Of the 161 grab samples, 18 (11%) returned values greater than 0.1% chromium and 5 (3.1%) of those samples returned values great than 0.2 % chromium with the highest values being 0.45% chromium. All samples were grab samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Figure 1 illustrates the anomalous nickel grab samples in an area ranging from 150 to 350 metres in width and 600 to 800 metres in length. The anomalous area is still open along strike to the south into an area of little outcrop. This anomalous trend is coincident with the previously identified nickel in soil anomaly reported on August 5, 2020.

Figure 2 illustrates the anomalous chromium grab samples in an area ranging from 150 to 350 metres in width and 600 to 800 metres in length. The anomalous area is still open along strike to the south into an area of little outcrop. A comparison of the two maps reveals the correlation between the elevated nickel and chromium values.

The anomalous nickel and chromium grab samples were collected in altered leuco-gabbro and serpentinite rocks. Further rock sampling on the property in the area of the nickel in soil anomaly is currently in progress. There are 2 anomalous nickel – chromium samples (+ 0.1 % Ni and + 0.1% Cr) 500 metres to the south along this trend. The area between the 2 anomalous trends will be sampled in detail in the future, but with the lack of outcrop in this area and the beginning of snow fall at the high elevation of the area, this work will commence in the Spring of 2021.

"I am very pleased with the results of outcrop sampling which consistently confirmed a bedrock source for the nickel in soil anomaly" indicated Dwayne Melrose, Director and Technical Advisor for PLAN. "The identified nickel – chromium anomaly is continually being extended in length, and our future plans will focus on the area of little outcrop between the anomalous samples to the south."

"The discovery of anomalous chromium values of up to 0.45% in conjunction with the nickel values increases the value of the rock. Stainless steels contain at least 10.5% chromium, so there is a robust market for nickel and chromium. PLAN continues to accelerate its exploration program at Heffley Creek for the remainder of 2020. We will continue sampling bedrock until the snow arrives. We anticipate drilling this property in 2021 while also obtain bedrock samples in the 500-meter area between the 800-meter strike length to the north and the anomalous samples taken in the south." stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Analyses were completed by the Metallurgical division of ALS Canada. Base metal contents were measured by aqua-regia digestion and analysis on ICP-AES. Dwayne Melrose, P. GEO, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

For further information: or investor relations inquiries, please contact us: 1-800-910-3072, [email protected], www.progressiveplanet.ca