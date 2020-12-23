Plan Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market Communications Programs

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. (The Howard Group) as its investor relations communications advisor to direct both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and retail investing groups.

The Agreement is for one-year commencing December 22, 2020. The total remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $87,000 plus GST. In addition, The Howard Group will be granted options under PLAN's incentive stock option plan to acquire five hundred thousand (500,000) common shares of the Company with the exercise price equal to the closing price of PLAN's shares on December 23, 2020 or $0.10 per share, whichever is greater. These options have a term of three years and will vest quarterly over the one-year term.

The Howard Group Inc. is based out of Calgary, AB and its sole principal is Grant Howard. Neither the Howard Group or Grant Howard currently own any securities of Progressive Planet. The Howard Group intends to invest in 350,000 units of the hard dollar private placement announced by PLAN on December 21, 2020 for a total of $35,000.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies.

In addition, The Howard Group will be providing an ongoing commentary on Progressive Planet's activities through its "Insight" blog. Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed:

https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: or investor relations inquiries, please contact us: 1-800-910-3072, [email protected], www.progressiveplanet.ca or Jeff Walker, Vice President, The Howard Group Inc., Email: [email protected], Tel: 403-221-0915, Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915