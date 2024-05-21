PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES MAY DIVIDEND and TIMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share for May 2024.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2024, and will be paid on June 14, 2024.

For tax purposes, the 2024 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place via live virtual audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on May 31, 2024. Login instructions for the virtual audio webcast were included in the annual meeting materials mailed to shareholders. Alternatively, login information can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular, available on the Company's website and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393 [email protected]