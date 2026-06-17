PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES JUNE DIVIDEND

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0675 per share for June 2026.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business June 30, 2026, and will be paid on July 15, 2026.

For tax purposes, the 2026 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected]