PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA), which indirectly owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, released financial results today for the three months ("Quarter") and twelve months ("Year") ended December, 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter highlights:

Same store sales (2) increased 0.2%

increased 0.2% Royalty Pool sales increased 2.2%

Adjusted earnings per share (5) was flat

was flat Restaurant network increased by 4 net locations

Year to Date highlights:

Same store sales (2) increased 0.9%

increased 0.9% Royalty Pool sales increased 2.4%

Adjusted earnings per share (5) decreased 0.2%

decreased 0.2% Restaurant network increased by 18 net locations

Royalty Pool of restaurants for 2025 increased by 20 net restaurants on January 1, 2025

"While we delivered positive sales in a very tough environment, it is clear that momentum has softened as customers become more deliberate in how they spend. That said, we will leverage our strong everyday value leadership position, backed by ongoing enhancements to our menu, restaurants and digital customer experience to continue to grow successfully," said Paul Goddard, President and CEO of Pizza Pizza Limited.

SALES

Royalty Pool System Sales for the Quarter increased 2.2% to $164.0 million from $160.5 million in the same quarter last year. By brand, sales from the 694 Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool increased 2.0% to $140.4 million for the Quarter compared to $137.7 million in the same quarter last year. Sales from the 100 Pizza 73 restaurants increased 3.3% to $23.6 million for the Quarter compared to $22.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Royalty Pool System Sales for the Year increased 2.4% to $635.5 million from $620.6 million in the same Year last year. By brand, sales from the 694 Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool increased 2.4% to $547.6 million for the Year compared to $534.8 million in the same Year last year. Sales from the 100 Pizza 73 restaurants increased 2.5% to $87.9 million for the Year compared to $85.8 million in 2024.

For the Quarter and Period, the increase in Royalty Pool System Sales is driven by the same store sales and new restaurants added to the Royalty Pool on January 1, 2025. Additionally, while the number of restaurants in the Pizza 73 Royalty Pool remains less than 2019 when there were 104 restaurants, the negative impact on Royalty Pool System Sales due to prior year restaurant closures has been mitigated by the Make-Whole Carryover Amount. See "Same Store Sales Growth".

The Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants are subject to seasonal variations in their business. System Sales for the quarter ended March 31 have generally been the lowest. System Sales for the quarter ended December 31 have generally been the highest relative to other quarters.

SAME STORE SALES GROWTH ("SSSG")

SSSG, the key driver of yield growth for shareholders of the Company, increased 0.2% (2024 – decreased 3.8%) for the Quarter, and increased 0.9% for the Year (2024 – decreased 3.0%). SSSG is not affected by the additional day during 2024, the leap year, as SSSG is calculated using a 13 and 52-week comparative basis.

SSSG Fourth Quarter (%) Year-to-Date (%)

2025 2024 2025 2024 Pizza Pizza -0.1 -4.3 0.7 -3.8 Pizza 73 1.8 -0.7 1.9 2.3 Combined 0.2 -3.8 0.9 -3.0

SSSG is driven by the change in the customer check and customer traffic, both of which are affected by changes in pricing and sales mix. During the Quarter, at both brands, restaurant traffic decreased due to the current economic situation and its impact on consumer discretionary spending, as well as heightened competition for those consumer spending dollars. The average customer check increased, as the brands saw an increase in higher ticket delivery orders. For the Year, both brands saw a slight increase in orders and average customer check.

MONTHLY DIVIDENDS AND WORKING CAPITAL RESERVE

The Company's dividends remained unchanged in the Quarter and Year. The Company declared shareholder dividends of $5.7 million, or $0.2325 per share, for the Quarter and the prior year comparable quarter, and $22.9 million, or $0.93 per share, for the Year and the prior year comparable period. The payout ratio is 105% for the Quarter and was 110% for the Year.

The Company's policy is to distribute all available cash in order to maximize returns to shareholders over time, after allowing for reasonable reserves. Despite seasonal variations inherent to the restaurant industry, the Company's policy is to make equal dividend payments to shareholders on a monthly basis in order to smooth out income to shareholders. After the reduction in the monthly dividend in April 2020, and the eight subsequent increases, including the most recent increase in November 2023, any further change will be implemented with a view to maintaining the continuity of consistent monthly distributions. It is expected that future dividends will continue to be funded entirely by cash flow from operations and the cash reserve.

The Company's working capital reserve is $3.7 million at December 31, 2025, which is a decrease of $2.4 million in the Year (omitting fiscal 2024's debt reclassification). System sales for the quarter ended March 31 have generally been the softest and historically results in a payout ratio over 100%. The reserve is available to stabilize dividends and fund other expenditures in the event of short-to-medium-term variability in System Sales and, thus, the Company's royalty income. The Company has historically targeted a payout ratio at or near 100% on an annualized basis.

EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Fully-diluted basic EPS for the Quarter was flat at $0.240 when compared to the prior year comparable quarter.

As compared to basic EPS, the Company considers adjusted EPS(5) to be a more meaningful indicator of the Company's operating performance and, therefore, presents fully diluted, adjusted EPS. The adjusted EPS for the Quarter was also flat at $0.245 when compared to the same period of 2024, and decreased 0.2% to $0.951 for the Year.

RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT

As previously announced, the number of restaurants in the Company's Royalty Pool increased by 20 net locations to 794 on the January 1, 2025 Adjustment Date, and consists of 694 Pizza Pizza restaurants and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants. The number of restaurants in the Royalty Pool remained unchanged through 2025.

During the Quarter, Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL") opened three traditional and three non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants. Additionally, at the Pizza 73 brand, PPL opened one traditional restaurants and closed three traditional restaurants.

During the Year, PPL opened 12 traditional and 20 non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants, and closed three traditional and 11 non-traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants. PPL also opened five traditional Pizza 73 restaurants, and closed five Pizza 73 traditional restaurants. Four of the five traditional Pizza 73 closures, had their delivery territory fully assigned to their neighbouring restaurant, to minimize the impact on sales.

PPL management expects to grow its traditional restaurant network by 2% to 3% and continue its renovation program through 2026.

Readers should note that the number of restaurants added to the Royalty Pool each year may differ from the number of restaurant openings and closings reported by PPL on an annual basis as the years for which they are reported differ slightly.

CREDIT FACILITY

On March 20, 2025, the Company's existing credit facility was extended for three years with a new maturity date of April 24, 2028. Mandatory repayment remains interest-only until the loan matures. The new facility bears interest at Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA") rate plus a credit spread of 1.00% to 1.50%, depending on the level of certain financial ratios. Additionally, on April 8, 2025, the Partnership entered into two three-year forward swap arrangements commencing April 24, 2025. With the new swaps and credit spread, the interest rate increased to 3.51%, comprised of a fixed rate of 2.51% plus a credit spread currently set at 1.0%.

The credit facility includes affirmative and negative covenants customary for agreements of this nature, and as at June 30, 2025 all covenants have been met. The Partnership is required to maintain a funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio not to exceed 2.5:1.0 on a four quarter rolling average and an interest coverage ratio of minimum 3:1. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the last four-quarter rolling average is 1.18:1 and the interest coverage ratio is 26.04:1. The Partnership is presently making interest-only payments on the non-revolving credit facility. As the debt-to-EBITDA level changes, the credit spread will change as follows.

Debt:EBITDA Credit Spread < 1.5:1 1.00 % 1.5 - 2.0:1 1.25 % > 2.0:1 1.50 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following tables set out selected financial information and other data of the Company and should be read in conjunction with the December 31, 2025 audited consolidated financial statements of the Company ("Financial Statements"). Readers should note that the 2025 results are not directly comparable to the 2024 results due to there being 794 restaurants in the 2025 Royalty Pool compared to 774 restaurants in the 2024 Royalty Pool.

(in thousands of dollars, except number of restaurants, days in the year, per share amounts, and noted otherwise) Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2024











Restaurants in Royalty Pool(1) 794 774 794 774 Same store sales growth(2) 0.2 % -3.8 % 0.9 % -3.0 % Days in the Period 92 92 365 366









System Sales reported by Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool(6) $ 140,420 $ 137,721 $ 547,584 $ 534,768 System Sales reported by Pizza 73 restaurants in the Royalty Pool(6) 23,580 22,820 87,930 85,783 Total System Sales $ 164,000 $ 160,541 $ 635,514 $ 620,551









Royalty – 6% on Pizza Pizza System Sales 8,425 8,264 $ 32,855 $ 32,086 Royalty – 9% on Pizza 73 System Sales 2,122 2,053 7,914 7,721 Royalty – International operations 6 - 20 - Royalty income $ 10,553 $ 10,317 $ 40,789 $ 39,807









Interest paid on borrowings(3) (5) (443) (326) (1,596) (1,286) Administrative expenses (211) (221) (827) (717) Interest income 31 70 197 386 Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited(5) $ 9,930 $ 9,840 $ 38,563 $ 38,190 Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares(4) (2,725) (2,584) (10,937) (10,624) Current income tax expense (1,775) (1,767) (6,844) (6,839) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends(5) $ 5,430 $ 5,489 $ 20,782 20,727 Add back:







Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares(4) 2,725 2,584 10,937 10,624 Adjusted earnings from operations(5) $ 8,155 $ 8,073 $ 31,719 31,351









Adjusted earnings per share(5) $ 0.245 $ 0.245 $ 0.951 $ 0.953 Basic earnings per share $ 0.240 $ 0.240 $ 0.940 $ 0.941









Dividends declared by the Company $ 5,724 $ 5,724 $ 22,895 $ 22,895 Dividend per share $ 0.2325 $ 0.2325 $ 0.930 $ 0.930 Payout ratio(5) 105 % 104 % 110 % 110 %















December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Working capital(5) (7)



$ 3,727 $ (40,908) Total assets



$ 377,103 $ 373,745 Total liabilities



$ 75,614 $ 75,527

(1) The number of restaurants for which the Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") earns a royalty ("Royalty Pool"), as defined in the amended and restated Pizza Pizza license and royalty agreement (the "Pizza Pizza License and Royalty Agreement") and the amended and restated Pizza 73 license and royalty agreement (the "Pizza 73 License and Royalty Agreement") (together, the "License and Royalty Agreements"). For the 2025 fiscal year, the Royalty Pool includes 694 Pizza Pizza restaurants and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants. The number of restaurants added to the Royalty Pool each year may differ from the number of restaurant openings and closings reported by Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL") on an annual basis as the periods for which they are reported differ slightly (see "Royalty Pool Adjustments"). (2) Same store sales growth ("SSSG") is a supplementary financial measure under NI 52-112 and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. SSSG means the change in Period's gross sales of a particular Pizza Pizza or Pizza 73 restaurant as compared to sales in the previous comparative Period, where the restaurant has been open at least 13 months. Additionally, for a Pizza 73 restaurant whose restaurant territory was adjusted due to an additional restaurant, the sales used to derive the Step-Out Payment (calculated as the difference between the average monthly Pizza 73 Royalty payment attributable to that Adjusted Restaurant in the 12 months immediately preceding the month in which the territory reduction occurs, less the Pizza 73 Royalty payment attributable to the restaurant in the current month) may be added to sales to arrive at SSSG. SSSG does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". (3) The Company, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs interest expense on the $47 million outstanding bank loan. Interest expense also includes amortization of loan fees. See "Interest Expense". (4) Represents the distribution to PPL from the Partnership on Class B and Class D Units of the Partnership held by PPL. The Class B and D Units are exchangeable into common shares of the Company ("Shares") based on the value of the Class B Exchange Multiplier and the Class D Exchange Multiplier at the time of exchange as defined in the License and Royalty Agreements, respectively, and represent 26.2% of the fully diluted Shares at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 – 25.2%). During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as a result of the final calculation of the Exchangeable Class B and Class D Share entitlements related to the January 1, 2024 Adjustment to the Royalty Pool, PPL was paid a distribution on additional Exchangeable Shares as if such Shares were outstanding as of January 1, 2024. Included in the three months ended March 31, 2025, is the payment of $34 in distributions to PPL pursuant to the true-up calculation (March 31, 2024 - PPL received $288). (5) "Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited", "Adjusted earnings from operations", "Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends", "Adjusted earnings per Share", "Interest paid on borrowings", "Payout Ratio", and "Working Capital" are non-GAAP financial measures under NI 52-112. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" and "Interest Expense". (6) System Sales (as defined in the License and Royalty Agreements) reported by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants include the gross sales of Pizza Pizza company-owned, jointly-controlled and franchised restaurants, and the monthly Make-Whole Payment, excluding sales and goods and service tax or similar amounts levied by any governmental or administrative authority. System Sales do not represent the consolidated operating results of the Company but are used to calculate the royalties payable to the Partnership as presented above. (7) Working capital for 2024 includes the reclassification of the $47 million credit facility to current liabilities, see "Working Capital". Excluding the reclassification, working capital would be $6.1 million.

A copy of the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") will be available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.pizzapizza.ca after the market closes on March 25, 2026.

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results. The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: March 25, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Call-in number: 416-945-7677 / 888-699-1199



Recording call in number: 289-819-1450 / 888-660-6345

Available until midnight, April 8, 2026



Conference ID: 20669#

A recording of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.pizzapizza.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this report, including information regarding the Company's dividend policy, its ability to meet covenants and other financial obligations, and their ability to achieve their business objectives, constitute "forward-looking" statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this report, such statements include such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", and other similar terminology in conjunction with a discussion of future events or operating or financial performance. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating and financial performance and speak only as of the date of this MD&A. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any such forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements: changes in national and local business and economic conditions, impacts of legislation and governmental regulation, accounting policies and practices, competition, changes in demographic trends and changing consumer preferences, and the results of operations and financial condition of PPL. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other information included in the foregoing MD&A, the PPL financial statements for the period ended December 28, 2025 and the related MD&A and the Company's Annual Information Form.

Exhibit One: Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's earnings, as presented under IFRS includes non-cash items, such as deferred tax, that do not affect the Company's business operations or its ability to pay dividends to shareholders. The Company believes its earnings are not the only, or most meaningful, measurement of the Company's ability to pay dividends or measure the rate at which the Company is paying out its earnings. Therefore, the Company reports the following non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and PPL;

Adjusted earnings from operations;

Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends;

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS");

Payout Ratio; and

Working Capital.

The Company believes that the above noted measures provide investors with more meaningful information regarding the amount of cash that the Company has generated to pay dividends, and, together with Interest Paid on Borrowings and SSSG, help illustrate the Company's operating performance and highlight trends in the Company's business. These measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers in the Company's sector, particularly those with a royalty-based model. The adjustments to net earnings as recorded under IFRS relate to non-cash items included in earnings and cash payments accounted for on the statement of financial position. Investors are cautioned, however, that this should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings as a measure of profitability. The method of calculating the Company's NI 52-112 non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited, Adjusted earnings from operations, Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends, Adjusted EPS, Payout Ratio, Working Capital and SSSG for the purposes of this MD&A may differ from that used by other issuers and, accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

The table below reconciles the following to "Earnings for the period before income taxes" which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited;

Adjusted earnings from operations; and

Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends.

(in thousands of dollars, except number of shares) 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Earnings for the period before income taxes 38,563 9,930 9,571 9,734 9,328 Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited 38,563 9,930 9,571 9,734 9,328 Current income tax expense (6,844) (1,775) (1,706) (1,707) (1,656) Adjusted earnings from operations 31,719 8,155 7,865 8,027 7,672 Less: Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares (10,937) (2,725) (2,726) (2,726) (2,760) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends 20,782 5,430 5,139 5,301 4,912 Weighted average Shares – diluted 33,353,588 33,353,588 33,353,588 33,353,588 33,353,588

(in thousands of dollars, except number of shares) 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Earnings for the period before income taxes 38,190 9,840 9,566 9,557 9,227 Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited 38,190 9,840 9,566 9,557 9,227 Current income tax expense (6,839) (1,767) (1,714) (1,712) (1,646) Adjusted earnings from operations 31,351 8,073 7,852 7,845 7,581 Less: Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares (10,624) (2,584) (2,584) (2,584) (2,872) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends 20,727 5,489 5,268 5,261 4,709 Weighted average Shares – diluted 32,908,631 32,908,631 32,908,631 32,908,631 32,908,631

The Basic EPS and the Adjusted EPS calculations are based on fully diluted weighted average shares, and both include PPL's Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares since they are exchangeable into and economically equivalent to the Shares. See "Adjusted EPS".

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted earnings from operations, as explained above, by the fully diluted weighted average shares. Adjusted EPS for the Quarter was flat at $0.245 when compared to the same period of 2024, and decreased 0.2% to $0.951 for the Year.

Basic EPS is adjusted as follows: Three months ended Year ended

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Basic EPS $ 0.240 $ 0.240 $ 0.940 $ 0.941 Adjustments:







Deferred tax expense 0.005 0.005 0.011 0.012 Adjusted EPS $ 0.245 $ 0.245 $ 0.951 $ 0.953

Payout Ratio is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company presents the Payout Ratio to illustrate the earnings being returned to shareholders. The Company's Payout Ratio is calculated by dividing the dividends declared to shareholders by the adjusted earnings from operations, after paying the distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares, in that same period.



Three months ended Year ended (in thousands of dollars, except as noted otherwise) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Dividends declared to shareholders 5,724 5,724 22,895 22,895 Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends 5,430 5,489 20,782 20,727 Payout Ratio 105 % 104 % 110 % 110 %

Working Capital is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. The Company views working capital as a measure for assessing overall liquidity and its ability to stabilize dividends and fund unusual expenditures in the event of short- to medium-term variability in Royalty Pool System Sales. In 2024, the borrowings of $47.0 million were reclassified to current liabilities as the facility was scheduled to come due in April 2025. On March 20, 2025, the Company renewed its facility for a three-year term and maturity is now April 2028. Excluding the impact of the borrowings in 2024, the working capital reserve would have been $6.1 million as at December 31, 2024. The use of the working capital during the Period relates to the payout ratio of 110%.

(in thousands of dollars)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total current assets

7,258 9,621 Less: Total current liabilities

3,531 50,529 Working Capital

3,727 (40,908)

SSSG is a key indicator used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. SSSG is commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare PPL to other QSR brands. SSSG is defined as the change in period gross sales of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants as compared to sales in the previous comparative period, where the restaurant has been open at least 13 months. Additionally, for a Pizza 73 restaurant whose restaurant territory was adjusted due to an additional restaurant, the sales used to derive the Step-Out Payment may be added to sales to arrive at SSSG (as defined in footnote 2 on page 3). It is a key performance indicator for the Company as this measure excludes sales fluctuations due to store closings, permanent relocations and chain expansion.

The following table calculates SSSG by reconciling Royalty Pool System Sales, based on calendar periods, to PPL's 13-week sales reporting period used in calculating same store sales.



Three months ended Year ended (in thousands of dollars) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total Royalty Pool System Sales 164,000 160,541 635,514 620,551 Adjustments for stores not in both periods, Make-Whole Carryover Amount, Step-Out payments, and the impact of calendar reporting (5,883) (2,666) (14,636) (5,043) Same Store Sales 158,117 157,875 620,878 615,508 SSSG 0.2 % -3.8 % 0.9 % -3.0 %

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x393, [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedarplus.ca.