PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES AUGUST DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0675 per share for August 2026.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business August 31, 2026, and will be paid on September 15, 2026.

For tax purposes, the 2026 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected]