Pizza Nova Collingwood raises $2,246 for G&M Hospital Foundation

Through the support and generosity of the community, the money donated wouldn't have been possible without the thousands of Collingwood residents and passers-by who came out on that beautiful Monday to join in the celebrations of the grand opening and purchased a small pepperoni or cheese pizza. A BIG THANK YOU to the community of Collingwood celebrating our new Pizza Nova location on First St. and supporting the G&M Hospital Foundation, whose vision is to provide outstanding care for life.

For over 57 years, Pizza Nova has been making authentic Italian Pizzas using only the highest quality ingredients. Pizza Nova is the first pizza company in Canada to bring you Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Wings/Chicken Pollini, Bacon and Smoked Ham raised without the use of antibiotics. It's all about ingredients at Pizza Nova. We invite you to taste the difference!

The menu is carefully crafted to satisfy all types of preferences and cravings, consisting of:

Mouth-watering Specialty Pizzas

Gourmet Toppings

Garden Fresh Salads

Chicken Wings & Pollini raised without the use of antibiotics

Toasted Italian Ciabatta Sandwiches

NEW Grocery Mercato for access to online grocery delivery

Panzerottis, Lasagna, Potato Wedges, Focaccia Barese™ and More!

Visit the newest Pizza Nova in Collingwood at 151 First St. between Beech and Maple St; there is something for everyone! For more information on Pizza Nova, visit www.pizzanova.com

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer contactless delivery, pickup, online ordering via app and website and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

