Pixieset Ranks No. 50 on the 2020 Growth List

Canadian Business Unveils Annual List of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Canadian Business today ranked Pixieset No. 50 on the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

Pixieset made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 1787%.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

"Pixieset is honoured to be on the Growth List ranking," says CEO Simon Wong. "This year, more than ever, we are incredibly proud of our team's ability to continue to launch and release new products. As photographers work to navigate the many changes in the industry, our focus was to help them generate more income, strengthen their online presence, and streamline their workflow. We remain committed in our mission to equip and inspire everyone on the journey towards running their own photography business."

About the Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Pixieset

Pixieset Media Inc. is a Vancouver-based Software as a Service company that provides software solutions for modern photographers. We're a hardworking, passionate group of people working to make the lives of photographers easier. Our mission is to equip and inspire everyone on the journey towards running their own photography business.

