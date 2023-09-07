Pixalate Releases Q2 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: Ad Spend Tops $8.4 Billion So Far in 2023

Report reveals that open programmatic invalid traffic (IVT) rate dropped to 17% in Q2 2023; Roku still holds nearly half (45%) of the global CTV device market share.

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report , a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through the first half of 2023.

The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global regions, an update on CTV device market share, the latest trends in the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV app stores, and a look at invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud) in the open programmatic CTV ad marketplace.

Ad Spend and Invalid Traffic (Including Ad Fraud) Trends:

All takeaways are based on Pixalate's data and estimates.

Estimated global open programmatic CTV advertising spend eclipses $8.4 billion through H1 2023

through H1 2023 This is down 4% compared to the same period in 2022

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) market saw 164% YoY growth in open programmatic CTV ad spend

CTV Device Market Share Trends

45% of open programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices in Q2 2023

Up 2% YoY

Samsung saw its market share rise to 20%, up 23% YoY

This marks the first time a second company (in addition to Roku) has topped 20% global CTV device market share

Amazon Fire TV devices captured the third-most market share (10%)

Invalid Traffic (IVT) - Including Ad Fraud - Trends

Invalid traffic (IVT, inclusive of ad fraud ) dropped to 17% in Q2 2023

) in Q2 2023 Down from 21% in Q1 2023

This was the lowest quarter since Q3 2022 (also 17%)

What's inside the report:

Pixalate's Q2 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

CTV device trends

Roku Channel Store, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV Channel Store Insights

CTV operating system trends

Download a free copy of the report here: Q2 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC) , "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic." Certain IVT is also sometimes referred to as "ad fraud." Per the MRC , "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes."

SOURCE Pixalate