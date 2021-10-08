Pivotree to Lead Commerce Sessions at Winshuttle Engage 2021

As Platinum sponsor, Pivotree will lead two sessions exploring crucial areas of frictionless commerce, including cybersecurity and machine learning for master data management (MDM)

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and upcoming speaking sessions at Winshuttle Engage 2021, the virtual Winshuttle User Group conference being held October 11-14.

"We're excited to continue our participation as a Platinum sponsor for the Engage conference. We always look forward to connecting with Winshuttle users, as well as many of our shared customers and partners," said Derek Corrick, General Manager, MDM at Pivotree. "This year, with the growing importance of cybersecurity, automation, and frictionless commerce across industries, we welcome the opportunity to share our expertise, newly introduced solutions, and best practices for 2021."

Pivotree's first on demand session, led by Sr. Director of Cybersecurity Todd Edwards, will focus on How Security Builds Trust in Frictionless Commerce. It will explore how companies can take the right steps to protect their businesses during the new era of cybercrime and customer data privacy regulations. Edwards will discuss how to support a frictionless trust framework for quality assurance, compliance, and real-time vulnerability and privacy mitigation.

In Pivotree's second on demand session, Director of Product Management Mohsin Maqsood will explore how advancements in machine learning can help companies leap past costly, time-consuming product on-boarding friction points. The session, How to Drive Cost and Time out of Product On-Boarding, will show how machine learning can not only reduce the time and expense of product on-boarding — it can actually eliminate it.

As a leader in frictionless commerce, Pivotree continues to expand its portfolio of offerings, providing solutions that help companies adapt to an ever-changing digital commerce landscape.

Engage attendees will get insights on the recently launched Pivotree Cybersecurity Watch solution. As a foundational offering for holistic cybersecurity, Pivotree Cybersecurity Watch leverages best in breed technologies — combined with a team of security experts at Pivotree — to protect and defend digital businesses against evolving cyber threats.

Additionally, Pivotree will be highlighting its DIVE machine learning platform . DIVE integrates with MDM applications to automate the manual data management processes that often slow organizations down, including mapping of unstructured data, product classification, data normalization, and product recommendation.

As long-standing partners, Winshuttle and Pivotree have an extensive list of more than 35 joint customers across industries. With the pair, companies can leverage over 20 years of combined MDM knowledge, hosting, implementation, and machine learning best practices.

For more information about Pivotree's solutions and services for Winshuttle, visit https://pivotree.com/platforms/enterworks/ .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

