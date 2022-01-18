Pivotree Announces Issuance of Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. ("Pivotree" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 19,240 deferred share units (each an "DSU") to certain non-executive officers of the Company in respect of their services to the Company from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

All of the DSUs vest effective as of the date of grant and may be settled, at the option in the Company, in cash or common shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and common shares, upon the applicable director ceasing to be a director of the Company.

A copy of the Plan is attached as Appendix C to the Company's final prospectus dated October 23, 2020, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

For further information: For further information, please contact: Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, [email protected], (416) 283-9930