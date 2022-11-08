Pivotree and GreyOrange Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Supply Chain Capabilities

"Partnering with innovative companies such as Pivotree is a top priority for GreyOrange as we expand our reach within fulfillment and inventory optimization," said Jason Brewer, Director of Strategic Alliances, GreyOrange. "Pivotree's use of AI in warehouse management software and integrated architecture provides confidence that this partnership will help joint customers produce high yield fulfillment and future scalability."

Pivotree™ WMS is a feature-rich platform that supports multiple brands and warehouses with complex and varied business processes on a single, shared SaaS infrastructure. GreyMatterTM is a robot agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform that utilizes real-time data and machine learning insights to orchestrate fulfillment operations for the most efficient movement of inventory in a fully integrated, end-to-end solution.

"This partnership is an example of how next-level innovation companies connect to provide the best fulfillment services using AI and robotics along with WMS and OMS offerings," said Jim Brochu, General Manager of Supply Chain, Pivotree. "We look forward to working with GreyOrange to ensure our joint customers are set up for continued growth."

Pivotree's portfolio of digital products, as well as managed and professional services helps provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfillment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company's solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth, and scale, mitigating labor challenges, and reducing risk and time to market while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs over 800 people with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

For further information: Sarah Kirk-Douglas, Vice President of Marketing, Pivotree, [email protected], 905-251-6502; Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, Pivotree, [email protected], 416-283-9930; Media Contact: Leah R. H. Robinson, APR, LeadCoverage, [email protected]