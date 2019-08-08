Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. To Host Second Quarter 2019 Analyst Call

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSX: PTG), ("Pivot" or "Company") a full-service information technology solutions provider, today announced that it will report its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 after market close on August 14, 2019.

At 8:30 a.m. eastern Thursday, August 15, 2019, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight August 22, 2019) by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 4337276 followed by the number sign.

About Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc.

Pivot is an industry leading information technology services and solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies, including members of the Fortune 1000, as well as governments and educational institutions. By leveraging its extensive OEM partnerships and its own fulfillment, professional, deployment, workforce and managed services, Pivot supports the IT infrastructure needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.pivotts.com.

