Pitney Bowes Partners with Kyndryl to Harness Cloud and AI for Business Transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) today announced that Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) has selected Kyndryl for an ambitious technology transformation aimed at advancing its global business objectives. Pitney Bowes moves more than 222 million parcels and facilitates the sending of billions of mail pieces each year and has tapped Kyndryl to implement an agile technology infrastructure that harnesses its hybrid cloud IT investments for greater business outcomes.

Kyndryl, the new, independent company listing on the New York Stock Exchange today, is focused on delivering the most advanced business solutions for customers across more than 60 countries. Kyndryl is investing in new partnerships with the world's premier technology organizations and cloud hyperscalers. The joint solutions developed from these partnerships, in areas such as AI, 5G, edge computing, hybrid cloud, and security, are enabling customers to tackle their most pressing business objectives in modern ways.

For more than 100 years, Pitney Bowes has focused on innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. Today, the company is focused on technology transformation to better serve its clients around the world – including 90 percent of the Fortune 500 – who rely upon the accuracy and precision of the company's solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing.

Kyndryl experts are harnessing artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and hybrid cloud capabilities to help Pitney Bowes create and implement an agile IT infrastructure environment and governance model designed to unleash the potential of its hybrid cloud environments.

Additionally, the Kyndryl team is managing core infrastructure including servers, storage systems, end-user computing, and networking for Pitney Bowes, while helping to keep mission-critical business systems running efficiently.

"At Kyndryl, we are applying our digital transformation expertise, IT infrastructure knowledge, and transformation techniques to advance the progress of our customers," said Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl U.S. "We are applying the power of technology, people and processes to support Pitney Bowes ambitious hybrid cloud vision that is enhancing its operations and delivering new innovations to its customers."

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com .

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

SOURCE Kyndryl

For further information: [email protected], https://www.kyndryl.com

Related Links

https://www.kyndryl.com

