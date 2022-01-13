Piramal Pharma Solutions Strengthens North American Capabilities with Addition of Development/Commercial Scale Roller Compactor at Sellersville, PA Site

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "As part of our effort to provide comprehensive drug development and manufacturing services to customers in North America and around the world, we continually conduct internal due diligence on our capabilities. After the acquisition of our Sellersville site, we identified the need to enhance our dry granulation technology and moved forward with a plan to address it. It's just a small part of efforts to recognize customer needs around the world and provide timely solutions."

The Gerteis Macro-pactor is a versatile piece of equipment, with the ability to handle 100-300 gram batches for small scale development as well as larger volumes when used in continuous mode. Based on customer feedback and acceptance, it is recognized as an excellent solution for both small scale development requiring roller compaction technology and larger scale clinical and commercial batches as the compounds move forward in the development cycle.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

