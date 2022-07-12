Piramal Pharma Solutions Holds Grand Opening Ceremony for New API Plant at Aurora, Canada Manufacturing Site

The event was attended by members of the PPS Aurora Site Leadership Team, the company's global Executive Leadership Team, and a number of Aurora dignitaries, including the Honorable Tom Mrakas, Mayor of Aurora; Aurora Town Councilors Sandra Humfryes and Rachel Gilliland; Lisa Hausz, Manager of Economic Development & Policy for Aurora, and Seanna Murray of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.

The new plant, built as part of a CAD $30 million capital investment in the Aurora site, features more than ten thousand square feet of new manufacturing space and includes two new reactor suites with additional filtration and drying capabilities. It will support ongoing customer demand for Piramal Pharma Solutions' expertise in APIs and enhances and expands the company's ability to produce clinical to commercial scale APIs, including highly potent APIs requiring an Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) of 1mcg/m3.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "This new plant is just the latest in a series of expansions and capability upgrades at Aurora, with more to follow. I thank the local government for their support. In partnership with them, the team at Aurora has done commendable work in getting this facility engineered and online. It's evidence of our commitment to the global API market and the long-term growth of PPS as an organization. Our ultimate objective is to help customers get medicines to patients, and Aurora is an important part of that process. What's been accomplished to date in Aurora is indeed a source of pride for all of us, and we look forward to what's yet to come."

The Honorable Tom Mrakas, Mayor of Aurora, stated, "The opening of this plant is an exciting moment for the town of Aurora. It validates our strong partnership with Piramal and affirms that we are fully supportive of their efforts to expand their presence and their capabilities. I congratulate them on this outstanding achievement. Piramal is an example of an extraordinary corporate citizen, and I'm proud of what our two strong teams have achieved by working together."

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

For more information please visit: www.piramalpharmasolutions.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network of over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: www.piramal.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857380/Peter_DeYoung_CEO_Piramal_Global_Pharma.jpg

Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857379/Tom_Mrakas_Mayor_Aurora.jpg

Photo 3: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857383/Ribbon_Cutting.jpg

Photo 4: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857384/Dignitaries_and_Guests.jpg

Photo 5: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857381/Aurora_Site_Aerial_View.jpg

Photo 6: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857382/New_Plant_3_Left_side_building.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxwyfR_0AA0

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726186/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Piramal Pharma Solutions

For further information: For Media Queries: Corporate Communications, Rajiv Banerjee, [email protected]; Madiha Vahid, [email protected] , +919819001881; For Investors : Anupam Jain, Investor Relations, [email protected]