Piramal Critical Care Appoints Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer

MUMBAI, India, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) Piramal Critical Care (PCC) business, a producer of Inhaled Anesthetics and a global player in hospital generics, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). For his new role, Mr. Hampton will be based in the United States.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Global Pharma, Piramal Pharma Limited Jeffrey Hampton, President & Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Critical Care

A Bachelor of Science in Marketing from University of Florida, Mr. Hampton joins PCC from Accord Healthcare, where he was the President and responsible for accelerating the firm's growth strategy. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Apotex for the US and Latin America regions. At Apotex, Mr. Hampton restructured the US commercial team to maximize efficiency and established procedures for identifying and executing life cycle management practices to improve profitability and market penetration. His career, so far, spans over three decades across sales and marketing, regulatory, commercial operations, sales strategy, distribution, and business development.

Mr. Hampton has also worked with several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Dabur Pharma and IVAX Pharmaceuticals.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Global Pharma, Piramal Pharma Limited, said, "I welcome Jeff to Piramal Critical Care and wish him all the success in his new role. His experience across the domains of sales and marketing will help us develop stronger, long-term global operations strategies to deliver profitable growth. His expertise across functions augurs well for the business, as we set our sight to further reinforce PCC's position as a leading global player in complex hospital generics. Jeff has also been associated with leading pharmaceutical companies and is well versed with building a patient and customer-centric culture, which aligns with our core values."

Speaking on the occasion of joining PCC, Mr. Hampton said, "It is truly an honor to be joining such a fast-paced, growth-oriented global company like Piramal Critical Care. I look forward to leading PCC's growth strategies to expand our presence."

About Piramal Critical Care:

Piramal Critical Care (PCC) is a global player in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy. PCC maintains a wide presence across more than 100 countries including the US and the European markets. Our product portfolio includes inhalation anesthetics, injectable pain and anesthesia drugs, intrathecal therapy, and other injectables. Piramal Critical Care has manufacturing and process development capabilities with manufacturing facilities in Bethlehem, PA, United States and Digwal, Telangana, India, which are inspected by US FDA, UK MHRA and other regulators, and partners with leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organizations around the world.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.piramalcriticalcare.com

About Piramal Pharma Ltd:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Allergan India Private Limited is a JV with AbbVie Inc. and has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area. Further, PPL has a minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information, visit: https://www.piramal.com/pharma/, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Disclaimer:

Piramal Pharma Limited is proposing, subject to applicable law, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, a rights issue of its equity shares in the near future and has filed a draft letter of offer with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

