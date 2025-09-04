OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) is sounding the alarm over federal government cuts at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Unofficial notification of a workforce adjustment (WFA) at PHAC was sent to PIPSC on August 25. While those affected will not know their individual status until later in September, it is clear that critical public health expertise is being eliminated.



PHAC was established to enhance Canada's ability to prevent and control outbreaks, manage infectious diseases, and protect the health of Canadians. The proposed cuts will affect staff across PHAC, including operations at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg—Canada's only facility of its kind and a recognized global leader in emergency preparedness. The lab's vital work in research, diagnostic testing, disease surveillance, and containment plays a critical role in both national and international biosecurity.



"Eliminating public health positions while Canada's healthcare system is already stretched to the breaking point leaves Canada dangerously unprepared for the next health crisis and puts lives at risk," said PIPSC President Sean O'Reilly. "These cuts will pile even more pressure onto the system, while stripping away vital programs that millions benefit from — from Lyme disease research and vaccination programs, to suicide crisis hotlines and chronic disease prevention."

This workforce adjustment is part of the federal government's Budget Refocusing Exercise. Similar workforce adjustments are being implemented across the federal public service to meet spending reduction targets. The government is also directing upwards of 15% public service spending cuts under its Comprehensive Expenditure Review.

"These are cuts on top of cuts. Workforce adjustments and public service cuts have become the government's go-to solution for meeting spending targets, but you can't cut your way to a stronger Canada," said O'Reilly. "This is Harper-era austerity –– or worse –– dressed in a red tie."

