OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board. The complaint responds to the federal government's decision to impose a new in-office mandate while collective bargaining is underway.

The complaint challenges the government's decision to change terms and conditions of employment in the middle of negotiations -- a move that directly affects thousands of PIPSC members and undermines the bargaining process.

In addition to the unfair labour practice complaint, PIPSC has filed a policy grievance challenging the Office of the Chief Human Resources Officer's unilateral change to the Direction on Prescribed Presence in the Workplace -- increasing the requirement from 3 to 4 days per week by July 6, 2026.

"The government is required to bargain in good faith," said PIPSC President Sean O'Reilly. "Imposing significant workplace changes in the middle of negotiations, without consultation, undermines that obligation and the rights of our members."

Remote work and modern workplace practices are central bargaining priorities.

PIPSC maintains that the announcement was made without proper consultation and is inconsistent with the spirit and intent of the existing Letter of Agreement between the Treasury Board of Canada and PIPSC regarding telework.

The return-to-office directive follows other recent unilateral decisions by the federal government, including failures to meaningfully consult on work force adjustment measures.

"Healthy labour relations depend on stability and respect for the bargaining process," O'Reilly added. "Our members deserve to have their working conditions negotiated -- not dictated."

No evidence has been publicly presented to justify the expanded on-site requirement.

Negotiations are currently underway for the majority of PIPSC members affected by this decision, including proposals related to remote work and modern workplace practices.

"It takes experts to run a country," said O'Reilly. "Policies that make it harder to attract and retain those experts ultimately weaken the services Canadians rely on."

PIPSC will continue to defend its members' bargaining rights before the Board and at the bargaining table. PIPSC will provide updates as proceedings progress.

PIPSC represents over 85,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

