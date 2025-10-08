Pioneering Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises US$22 Million in Series A Funding

BERMUDA and HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Anthea Holding Limited, the global cryptofintech group offering life insurance products denominated in cryptocurrencies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Anthea Insurance Limited (collectively, "Anthea"), today announced it has secured US$22 million in Series A financing. The innovator, whose vision is to combine life insurance with digital assets, has attracted meaningful interest from global investors. The funding round was led by Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (stock code: 00376.HK), alongside a diverse group of strategic and financial investors with expertise spanning insurance, asset management, and fintech innovation.

The capital raise marks a new chapter in Anthea's mission to redefine life insurance for the digital age. The capital infusion will enable the launch of Anthea's firstlife insurance product denominated in ETH(Ethereum) -- also the world's first Ethereum life insurance product ever. In addition, it will support Anthea's ongoing business operations, accelerate product development and innovation, and expand distribution networks and market presence across Asia.

"This funding round is more than capital -- it is a strategic alignment with partners who share our vision for the future of insurance," said Alex Pei, CEO of Anthea. "The past few years have seen the rise of regulated and consumer-centric products and institutions in the digital asset space; it is now time to bring the right combinationof innovation and protection to the market. We are delighted to welcome investors with decades of experience in traditional finance and a shared appetite for innovation. Together, we are building a global platform where digital assets and life insurance converge."

Anthea's Series A funding round follows Anthea Insurance Limited's recent in-principle approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to register as an Innovative Insurer. Capital support from this funding round will further strengthen Anthea's commitment to organically embedding global best practice life insurance into the digital asset ecosystem -- supporting integration with blockchain-based payment infrastructure, enabling yield generation, and pursuing strategic innovations. Anthea aims to create a seamless insurance experience tailored for both digital asset holders and traditional investors seeking regulated exposure to the digital asset space.

About Anthea

Anthea is a Bermuda-based crypto life insurance company offering digital currency-denominated insurance products under the BMA's Innovative Insurer regime. With a focus on regulatory compliance, customer-centricity, and strategic partnerships, Anthea is building the future of life insurance in the digital asset ecosystem.

About Yunfeng Financial Group

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited (Stock Code: 00376.HK) is an innovative fintech company whose major shareholders include Yunfeng Financial Holdings Limited and MassMutual. Its business spans insurance, securities brokerage, asset management, and fintech. The Group holds Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission through its subsidiaries, and with its controlling stake in MassMutual Insurance, the Group also holds a long-term insurance license and MPF trustee qualification from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority.

