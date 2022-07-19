Pinpoint Global Communications launches ComplianceConnect(TM), their online modular compliance system for RIAs. Tweet this

ComplianceConnect includes over 20 modules that satisfy SEC requirements. Built and branded specifically for firms' hierarchies, they're intuitive and easy to use for advisors and staff. Workflow is seamless from advisor through supervisory review and compliance oversight. Advisors and compliance staff are able to collaborate more efficiently and productively, creating more collegial relationships.

Each module provides multi-level review options, real-time reporting, and detailed auditing tools keeping RIAs compliant with the regulatory landscape. Pinpoint Global's Gold Record storage means data is encrypted, fully redundant, and accessible anytime should a firm be audited.

Pinpoint Global has bundled the three most popular modules into The Core for efficiency and savings. The Core includes Annual Account Review, Gifts and Entertainment, and Checks and Securities Blotters. RIA firms can add additional modules when needed.

Craig LeFeber, CCO of Bright Futures Wealth Management, LLC said, "Automating these compliance requirements will save our firm, and RIA firms like us, months of laborious work while providing us SEC 17(a)-4 gold record storage." Added Craig, "The Pinpoint solution fills a void in today's market."

About Pinpoint Global Communications

Pinpoint Global is the recognized leader in on-demand, online training, and compliance solutions for financial service and health insurance companies.

Pinpoint Global's learning management system (LMS) is customized for companies to easily deliver required training and education to get salespeople, agents, and advisors ready to sell quickly with real-time tracking and reporting for administrators and users. Pinpoint Global's ComplianceConnect™ SaaS provides companies the security of knowing they can provide decision-ready data to deliver, monitor, and report to support SEC requirements. www.pinpointglobal.com

