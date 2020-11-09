Pinnacle Renewable Energy Reports 2020 3rd Quarter Results

Record Production Volumes Contribute to Best Quarterly Performance

$24 million Contributed to Growth-Related Projects

Dividend of $0.0375 Per Share Declared

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Pinnacle Renewable Energy ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (TSX: PL) today reported revenues of $131.7 million in Q3 2020, $39.1 million or 42% higher than Q3 2019 revenues of $92.6 million.

The increase in revenues in Q3 2020 versus the comparable quarter in 2019 results from higher production volumes at a number of the Company's facilities during the quarter.

The Company's Adjusted Gross Margin(1) ("AGM") increased by $13.8 million to $31.7 million in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 or 24.1% of revenue in Q3 2020 (19.3% of revenue in Q3 2019). AGM was $20.0 million or 15.1% of revenue in Q2 2020 and $17.9 million or 19.3% of revenue in Q3 2019. Excluding the net insurance benefits relating to the Entwistle incident, AGM in Q3 2020 was $29.1 million or 22.1% of revenue versus $15.8 million or 17.1% of revenue in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $10.0 million higher in Q3 2020, coming in at $26.1 million, versus $16.1 million in Q2 2020 and $13.6 million in Q3 2019, while net income was $7.7 million compared with net income of $0.02 million in Q2 2020 and a net loss of $1.5 million in Q3 2019. Excluding the net insurance benefits of the Entwistle incident, Adjusted EBITDA was $23.4 million or 17.8% of revenue compared with $11.5 million or 12.4% in Q3 2019. Excluding the net insurance benefits related to the Entwistle incident net income would have been $5.0 million in Q3 2020 compared to a net loss of $3.0 million in Q3 2019.

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

The positive momentum we experienced in the second quarter of 2020 ("Q2 2020") continued into Q3 2020 in spite of the many challenges associated with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the best quarterly performance in the Company's history. Pinnacle's strategy of investing in both new capacity and production efficiency has delivered strong gains in productivity and cost reductions while setting the stage for the Company to grow its revenue base and profitability.

Pinnacle has earned its position in the top tier of the global wood pellet industry through consistent attention to quality, reliability of supply and service to our customers. These priorities, along with the goals of delivering outstanding returns to our shareholders, safe and rewarding careers for our employees, and economic and environmental benefits for the communities in which we operate, will continue to guide our business strategy into the future. We also gain comfort knowing that our products play a role in addressing the challenges of global climate change.

_______________________ 1 See "Non-IFRS Measures" for definition of the items discussed below and as well as reconciliations of non-IFRS measure with the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

FACTORS IMPACTING THIRD QUARTER, 2020

Warmer Weather, Lower Fibre Costs and Returns From Capital Investments Drive Record Production and Profitability

The combination of warmer and drier weather, lower fibre costs and the returns associated with the Company's capital investment activities contributed to record production and profitability in Q3 2020. Pellet production in Q3 2020 was 587 kMT, 69 kMT or 13% above our previous record of 518 kMT in Q2 2020, and 145 kMT or 33% higher than Q3 2019. Viewed on a per day basis, production in Q3 2020 was 6,449 MT versus 5,694 MT in Q2 2020 and 4,852 MT in Q3 2019.

Strong performance gains were recorded at a number of plants in Q3 2020 led by Williams Lake which benefited from the completion of its dryer upgrade project in the prior quarter, increasing production by more than 47% quarter over quarter. The Entwistle mill continued its ramp up process during the quarter, increasing production by more than 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Sawmill residuals increased to 84% of the Company's feedstock in Q3 2020 compared with 74% in Q2 2020 as the strong lumber market resulted in higher operating rates in that sector. Overall, our fibre costs were down 2% quarter-over-quarter. During the quarter, we reduced our fibre inventories by 10% due to our increased confidence regarding the availability of sawmill residuals.

The combination of lower fibre costs, higher mill-level productivity and the benefits of warmer and drier weather contributed to a 7% reduction in our unit production costs quarter-over-quarter. This reduction in production costs contributed to a 46% increase in AGM in Q3 2020, net of the influences of insurance proceeds, versus Q2 2020 and a similar increase in Adjusted EBITDA, the highest recorded by the Company.

Logistics Issues Negatively Impact Results

The Company's results in Q3 2020 were achieved in spite of service failures at CN Rail ("CN") and the Fibreco Terminal ("Fibreco") in North Vancouver that negatively impacted production in Q3 2020 by an estimated 20 kMT and resulted in approximately $0.6 million in additional rail, distribution and demurrage costs during the quarter. Significant time and attention is being directed to the CN service issue with the goal of improving service levels. The issue at Fibreco was caused by a structural failure of a recently constructed grain silo which required us to re-route a ship that was originally scheduled to load at Fibreco to our wholly-owned port facility in Prince Rupert. It also required us to re-route rail cars from Fibreco to Prince Rupert. Fibreco resumed operations in mid-October.

Entwistle Insurance Settlement Completed

In Q3 2020, we reached a final settlement with respect to an insurance claim related to the previously disclosed incident that occurred at the dryer area of our Entwistle facility in February 2019. We settled the claim for a total of $29.2 million (net of $1 million deductible). As a result, $2.6 million of additional business interruption insurance recoveries were booked as an offset of production costs and $1.1 million of additional capital cost recoveries were booked as other income in Q3 2020. A total of $4.3 million was recorded in accounts receivable at the end of Q3 2020 and is anticipated to be received in Q4 2020. In Q3 2019, $4.0 million of business interruption insurance recoveries were recorded as an offset of production costs.

PROGRESS ON GROWTH-RELATED CAPITAL PROJECTS

Capital expenditures net of non-controlling interests on growth-related projects amounted to $27.0 million in Q3 2020 as the Company continued to drive forward with initiatives to build out and diversify its operating platform. These figures compare to spending on growth-related projects of $9.7 million in Q3 2019.

High Level Construction Advancing; Capital for Rail Infrastructure Authorized

Construction of the new 200k MT mill at High Level, Alberta advanced during Q3 2020. The 200k MT per year mill will be 50% owned by Pinnacle and 50% owned by Tolko Industries Inc. ("Tolko").

MT mill at advanced during Q3 2020. The MT per year mill will be 50% owned by Pinnacle and 50% owned by Tolko Industries Inc. ("Tolko"). The project remains on schedule for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Production readiness processes are well advanced including staff training.

Additional costs incurred to advance the project during periods of significant rain, improve engineering design and enhanced safety will add an additional $6.8 million to the project which will be split evenly between Pinnacle and Tolko. Despite the extra costs incurred in the construction of High Level , management is confident that this project will generate acceptable returns.

to the project which will be split evenly between Pinnacle and Tolko. Despite the extra costs incurred in the construction of , management is confident that this project will generate acceptable returns. The total cost of the project, including associated rail infrastructure, is $70.6 million , with Pinnacle's 50% share amounting to $35.3 million . Pinnacle contributed $7.9 million to the project in Q3 2020, bringing the Company's total project expenditures to $23.4 million or approximately 66% of budgeted costs.

Demopolis Construction Proceeds as Planned

Construction also continued during the quarter on the 360 kMT per year mill in Demopolis, Alabama . The mill will be owned and operated by Alabama Pellets LLC, in which Pinnacle has a 70% interest.

. The mill will be owned and operated by Alabama Pellets LLC, in which Pinnacle has a 70% interest. Good progress was made in the quarter on underground services, foundations and structural steel for the hammermill and pellet buildings, hammermill and dryer area mechanical installations, and the domes for pellet storage. The project is progressing as planned, with commissioning expected in the second quarter of 2021.

The total authorized capital spend for the project is $135.0 million , with Pinnacle's 70% share amounting to $94.6 million . Pinnacle contributed $13.1 million to the project in Q3 2020, bringing total project expenditures to $39.9 million or approximately 42% of budgeted costs.

Aliceville Phase 2 Project Nearing Completion

The Company completed the Phase 2 Project at its mill in Aliceville, Alabama in early October. The mill is owned and operated by Alabama Pellets LLC, in which Pinnacle has a 70% interest. This project adds a truck unloading system to the mill's infrastructure and broadens access to additional supplies of sawmill residuals on a go-forward basis, supporting the Company's goal of boosting production volumes at the mill. Pinnacle contributed $2.0 million on the Aliceville project in Q3 2020, bringing total expenditures to approximately $3.9 million or 78% of budget at quarter-end.

Meadowbank WESP Upgrade Restarted

The Meadowbank WESP upgrade, which was halted temporarily during the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, was restarted during the quarter. This upgrade will enhance the operating flexibility of the facility and allow Pinnacle to continue to adapt to cyclical changes in wood fibre supply within the B.C. Interior. The upgrade is expected to increase the mill's production capacity by 30 kMT per annum.

The project is progressing as planned and is on-budget, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 ("Q4 2020").

The total authorized capital spend for the project is $9.5 million . Pinnacle spent $2.4 million on the project in Q3 2020, bringing total project expenditures to-date to $5.6 million or approximately 59% of budgeted costs.

Completion of these projects is expected to increase Pinnacle's overall production capacity by almost 20% to 2.8 million MT, and increase the production comprised by facilities located in jurisdictions outside of B.C. to approximately 44%.

NEW CEO APPOINTED

On October 14, 2020 Pinnacle announced the appointment of Duncan Davies as Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2020, replacing the current CEO, Rob McCurdy, whose retirement plans were announced earlier this year. From 2000 to 2019, Mr. Davies served as President & CEO of Interfor Corporation, a growth-oriented, publicly-traded forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. Mr. Davies will be based at Pinnacle's headquarters in Richmond, B.C. and will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors, which he joined in April 2020.

OUTLOOK

Customer demand for wood pellets remains strong. In Q4 2020 we expect to see positive year-over-year production increases as the Entwistle Facility operates at full capacity, benefits are realized from the upgrades at Williams Lake, Meadowbank, and Aliceville and the facility at High Level is completed and starts commissioning. However, cooler weather in the upcoming months is expected to moderate production and increase fibre drying costs, which is typical during the winter months. In addition, the spillover of the Fibreco incident impacted loading operations at the port in the early part of Q4 2020 which may continue through the balance of the quarter and possibly longer, with additional impacts on rail service and production. Pinnacle expects to increase its fibre inventories in the coming months as a hedge against seasonal factors and other potential disruptions in the supply of traditional feedstock. Pinnacle's order backlog remains strong at $6.7 billion.

With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, on-going uncertainties including reports of higher positive test results in areas in which we operate, have the potential to impact our operations and the availability and cost of feedstock. Barring a deterioration in the business environment due to COVID-19 or other factors, the construction of the Company's growth-related projects will continue as planned.

DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors today approved the payment of a dividend of $0.0375 per Common Share. Payment will be made on December 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as at November 20, 2020.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





Unit Q3 2020 13 weeks Q3 2019 13 weeks Q3 2020 39 weeks Q3 2019 39 weeks Revenue

$000's 131,674 92,552 373,594 286,343 Profit before finance costs and other income (expense)

$000's 15,409 3,031 16,064 4,561 Net income (loss)(5)

$000's 7,740 (1,459) (1,377) (6,919) Net profit (loss) attributable to owners

$000's 6,946 (1,695) (3,076) (7,146) Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

$/share 0.21 (0.05) (0.09) (0.21) Adjusted Gross Margin (1)(6)

$000's 31,744 17,851 60,693 48,563 Adjusted Gross Margin per MT (1)(6)

$/MT 52.91 42.20 35.08 37.27 Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage (1)(6)

% 24.1% 19.3% 16.2% 17.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1)(7)

$000's 26,054 13,553 46,205 35,891 Adjusted EBITDA per MT (1)(7)

$/MT 43.42 32.04 26.71 27.54 Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (1)(7)

% 19.8% 14.6% 12.4% 12.5% Free Cash Flow (1)(7)

$000's 18,392 7,310 26,015 18,410 Annualized Return on Invested Capital (1)(7)

% 19.6% 11.3% 11.5% 10.1% Annualized Cash Flow Return on Assets (1)

% 16.7% 9.8% 12.4% 10.3%























September 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Total Assets

$000's



703,390 629,911 Total Debt

$000's



374,796 316,014



















Q3 2020 13 weeks Q3 2019 13 weeks Q3 2020 39 weeks Q3 2019 39 weeks Operating Highlights











Industrial wood pellets produced (2)

MT ('000) 587 422 1,557 1,299 Industrial wood pellets purchased (3)

MT ('000) 15 33 121 62 Industrial wood pellets sold

MT ('000) 600 423 1,730 1,303







































September 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Contracted Backlog (4)

























Fiscal 2020 (remainder of Fiscal year) $ billions



















0.1 0.4 Fiscal 2021 $ billions



















0.6 0.5 Fiscal 2022 and thereafter $ billions



















6.0 6.0 Total product sales under Contracted Backlog $ billions



















6.7 6.9

Notes (1) See "Non-IFRS Measures" for definition of the items discussed below and as well as reconciliations of non-IFRS measure with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) Includes MT produced by all facilities managed by Pinnacle, including Houston Pellet LP ("HPLP"). (3) Includes MT sold the quarter that were purchased from third parties, excluding HPLP. (4) We enter into long-term, take-or-pay-off-take contracts with large and well capitalized counterparties or their affiliates. "Contracted Backlog" represents the revenue to be recognized under existing contracts assuming deliveries occur as specified in the contracts. As a result of customer preferences or logistics management, there can be movement in the timing of deliveries that may result in revenue being recognized in either a preceding or following interim fiscal period. (5) For the 13- week and 39-week period ended September 25, 2020, Net Income included $2.7 million and $4.5 million respectively of net insurance benefit related to the Entwistle Incident (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 - $1.5 million and ($0.6) million). (6) For the 13- week and 39-week period ended September 25, 2020, Adjusted Gross Margin included $2.6 million and $3.1 million respectively of net insurance benefits related to the Entwistle Incident (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 - $2.0 million and $2.3 million). For the 13- week and 39-week period ended September 25, 2020 without the Entwistle Incident Adjusted Gross Margin per MT would have been $49.62 and $36.98 respectively (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 - $37.54 and $35.62). Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage would have been 22.1% and 15.4% respectively (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 - 17.1% and 16.2%). (7) For the 13- week and 39-week period ended September 25, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included $2.6 million of net insurance benefit (cost) related to the Entwistle Incident (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 – ($0.7) million). For the 13- week and 39-week period ended September 25, 2020 without the Entwistle Incident Adjusted EBITDA per MT would have been $39.06 and $25.23 respectively (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 - $33.72 and $23.77). Adjusted EBITDA Percentage would have been 17.8% and 11.7% respectively (13-week and 39-week periods ended September 27, 2019 - 15.4% and 12.3%).



LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Net debt (current and long term debt, current and long term lease liabilities, offset by cash and cash equivalents) at September 25, 2020 was $389.4 million, while available liquidity (cash and cash equivalents and unused credit capacity) was $169.6 million. This compares with net debt of $372.4 million and liquidity of $188.9 on June 26, 2020. Net debt includes $89.7 million relating to capital expenditures on growth-related projects not yet commissioned. As at September 25, 2020 the Company had sufficient liquidity and was in compliance with all debt covenants.

The following table summarizes the Company's credit facilities and availability as of September 25, 2020:





Revolver

Loan Term Loan Delayed

Draw Loan Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available

65,000 280,000 185,000 530,000











Mandatory Amortization

- 4,200 - 4,200 Drawings

- 280,000 102,200 378,200 Unused portion of facility

65,000 - 82,800 147,800 Add:









Cash and cash equivalents

- - - 21,762 Available liquidity at September 25, 2020

65,000 - 82,800 169,562

The revolver loan, term loan and delayed draw loan each have a maturity date of June 14, 2024.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

The following measures are used by management as key performance indicators for our business: Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt to Invested Capital, Annualized Return on Invested Capital and Annualized Cash Flow Return on Assets. Please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 25, 2020.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE 13-WEEK AND 39-WEEK PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 25, 2020



Note 13-week periods ended 39-week periods ended



September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Revenue 14 131,674 92,552 373,594 286,343











Costs and expenses









Production

83,500 60,189 265,517 198,213 Distribution

15,970 14,457 45,462 40,228 Selling, general and administration 7 5,342 4,808 14,511 13,748 Amortization of equipment and intangible assets

11,453 10,067 32,040 29,593



116,265 89,521 357,530 281,782











Operating income

15,409 3,031 16,064 4,561 Other income/(expense)









Equity earnings/(loss) in Houston Pellet Limited Partnership

334 181 (223) 888 Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

149 (188) (727) (285) Impairment of Entwistle plant

- - - (9,417) Impairment of Intangibles

- - - (278) Insurance recovery for property loss at Entwistle plant

1,143 - 3,643 8,000 Finance costs 8 (5,965) (4,813) (20,558) (19,339) Other (expense)/income

(425) (64) 15 6,892



(4,764) (4,884) (17,850) (13,539)











Net profit/(loss) before income taxes

10,645 (1,853) (1,786) (8,978)











Income tax (expense)/recovery









Deferred 9 (2,905) 394 409 2,059



(2,905) 394 409 2,059











Net profit/(loss)

7,740 (1,459) (1,377) (6,919)











Net profit/(loss) attributable to:









Owners of the Company

6,946 (1,695) (3,076) (7,146) Non-controlling interests

794 236 1,699 227



7,740 (1,459) (1,377) (6,919) Net profit/(loss) per share attributable to owners (basic and diluted): 10 0.21 (0.05) (0.09) (0.21) Weighted average of number of shares outstanding (thousands): 10 33,357 33,307 33,358 33,220





13-week periods ended 39-week periods ended



September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Net profit/(loss)

7,740 (1,459) (1,377) (6,919) Items that may be recycled through net income:









Foreign exchange translation of foreign operations, net of tax

(2,297) 754 423 (493) Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

5,443 (705) (954) (7,412)











Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:









Owners of the Company

5,338 (1,169) (2,780) (8,002) Non-controlling interests

105 464 1,826 590



5,443 (705) (954) (7,412)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE 13-WEEK AND 39-WEEK PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 25, 2020





13-week periods ended 39-week periods ended

Note September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net profit/(loss)

7,740 (1,459) (1,377) (6,919) Financing costs, net 8 5,965 4,813 20,558 19,339 Distributions from Houston Pellet Limited Partnership

- - - 2,400 Insurance received for business interruption at Entwistle plant 13 - 4,500 6,400 4,500 Realized gain on derivatives and foreign exchange 8 510 499 1,631 1,496 Items not involving cash:









Amortization of equipment and intangible assets

11,453 10,067 32,040 29,593 Equity (earnings)/loss in Houston Pellet Limited Partnership

(334) (181) 223 (888) (Gain)/loss on disposal of equipment

(149) 188 727 285 Stock-based compensation 6 173 255 404 884 Inventory write (up)/down 3 (92) 677 3,346 1,267 Impairment of Entwistle plant

- - - 9,417 Impairment of intangible assets

- - - 278 Insurance recoverable recorded in income for Entwistle plant 13 (3,759) (4,000) (7,259) (16,500) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 9 2,905 (394) (409) (2,059) Cash flow from operating activities

24,412 14,965 56,284 43,093 Net change in non-cash operating working capital 11 (18,453) (6,216) (2,373) (19,014)



5,959 8,749 53,911 24,079 Financing activities









Drawings on revolver loan

74,200 12,000 197,200 12,000 Repayment of revolver loan

(74,200) - (216,400) (18,450) Payment of finance leases

(2,333) (2,648) (7,372) (7,363) Drawings on term debt

- - - 277,973 Repayment of term debt

(2,800) - (4,200) (194,000) Drawings on delayed draw loan

19,900 - 82,200 (49,760) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

- 47 243 268 Dividends paid during the period

(1,251) (4,996) (7,506) (14,942) Investment from non-controlling interest

6,834 666 14,444 2,016 Distributions to non-controlling interest

- (175) (362) (725) Finance costs paid 8 (4,681) (4,082) (13,581) (12,671)



15,669 812 44,666 (5,654) Investing activities









Insurance recovery for property loss at Entwistle plant 13 - 5,000 3,500 8,000 Decrease/(increase) in restricted cash

57 - (2,713) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment 11 (19,942) (16,113) (89,037) (36,349) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

88 70 112 156



(19,797) (11,043) (88,138) (28,193)











Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on cash held in foreign currency

86 (10) 56 75 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,917 (1,492) 10,495 (9,693) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

19,845 9,827 11,267 18,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

21,762 8,335 21,762 8,335



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at Note

September 25, 2020

December 27, 2019 ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



21,762

11,267 Restricted cash



2,713

- Accounts receivable



53,936

36,764 Inventory 3

38,853

46,938 Receivable against NMTC debt



-

12,774 Other current assets



6,233

11,436 Total current assets



123,497

119,179











Property, plant and equipment 4

470,864

399,181 Goodwill and intangible assets



98,829

100,191 Investment in Houston Pellet Limited Partnership



7,324

7,548 Other long-term assets



20

1,364 Deferred income taxes 9

2,856

2,448 Total assets



703,390

629,911











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Revolver loan 5

-

19,200 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



69,610

51,183 Current portion of long-term debt 5

17,236

3,128 Current portion of NMTC debt



-

12,774 Current portion of lease liabilities



7,716

7,424 Other current liabilities



1,132

1,786 Total current liabilities



95,694

95,495











Long-term debt 5

357,560

293,686 Other long-term liabilities



6,548

2,462 Lease liabilities



28,602

29,551 Total liabilities



488,404

421,194











EQUITY









Shareholders' equity









Common shares 6

278,076

277,619 Contributed surplus



4,335

4,145 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,024)

(1,320) Deficit



(127,773)

(117,191) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company



153,614

163,253 Non-controlling interest



61,372

45,464 Total equity



214,986

208,717 Total liabilities and equity



703,390

629,911

Pinnacle's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for Q3 2020 and its Annual Information Form for the Fiscal Year ended December 27, 2019 are available on the Company's website at pinnaclepellet.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PINNACLE

Pinnacle is the third largest producer of industrial wood pellets in the world. The Company's products are used to displace fossil fuels in the production of baseload electrical power in key markets around the world. Pinnacle is a trusted supplier to its customers who require reliable, high quality fuels to maximize the utilization of their facilities. The Company operates eight production facilities in Western Canada and one in Alabama, with two additional facilities under construction in Alberta and Alabama and more in development. The Company also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. Pinnacle has entered into long-term, take-or-pay contracts with utilities in the U.K., Europe and Asia that represent an average of 99% of its production capacity through 2026.

