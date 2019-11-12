Pinnacle Renewable Energy Appoints Rex McLennan to its Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Pinnacle Renewable Energy ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (TSX: PL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rex McLennan to serve on the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 12, 2019.

Mr. McLennan is a seasoned independent corporate director and former C-level executive whose career includes over 30 years of leadership experience as a financial executive in large, complex, multinational resource-based companies. Mr. McLennan has held numerous senior level positions with both public and private companies during his career, including Imperial Oil Limited, Placer Dome Inc., Vancouver 2010 Olympic Organizing Committee, and Viterra Inc.

"We are fortunate to be welcoming Rex McLennan to Pinnacle's Board of Directors and having the opportunity to leverage the business expertise he has gained over his impressive career," said Gregory Baylin, Chair of Pinnacle's Board of Directors. "Mr. McLennan further strengthens the Board and Pinnacle will benefit from his extensive financial expertise and business acumen."

Mr. McLennan has wide-ranging public company experience serving on the boards of several mining exploration and development companies, as well as Canadian private company board experience. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (Canada) and received his ICD.D designation in June 2013.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle is a rapidly growing industrial wood pellet manufacturer and distributor and the third largest producer in the world. The Company produces sustainable fuel for renewable electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets. This fuel is used by large-scale thermal power generators as a greener alternative to coal that allows them to produce reliable baseload renewable power. Pinnacle is a trusted supplier to its customers, who require reliable, high-quality fuel supply to maximize utilization of their facilities. Pinnacle takes pride in its industry leading safety practices. The Company operates eight industrial wood pellet production facilities in western Canada and one in Alabama, with a further plant under construction in Alberta. The Company also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. Pinnacle has entered into long-term take-or-pay contracts with utilities in the U.K., Europe and Asia that represent 100% of its announced production capacity through 2021 and 108% of its announced production capacity through 2026.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to Pinnacle's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding its financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which it operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. If any of the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. The Company has no obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including those described in "Risk Factors" which are described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF") filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

We caution that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent AIF and its Management's Discussion & Analysis for Q2 2019 available on SEDAR for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

