Pinnacle Renewable Energy Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call / Webcast

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Pinnacle Renewable Energy ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (TSX: PL) will release its Fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Robert McCurdy, CEO, and Andrea Johnston, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 416-764-8609 or 1-888-390-0605. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Pinnacle's website at: http://pinnaclepellet.com/investors/presentations-events. The webcast will be accessible via archive following the conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial (416) 764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 830460#. The replay will be available until November 20, 2019.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle is a rapidly growing industrial wood pellet manufacturer and distributor and the third largest producer in the world. The Company produces sustainable fuel for renewable electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets. This fuel is used by large-scale thermal power generators as a greener alternative to coal that allows them to produce reliable baseload renewable power. Pinnacle is a trusted supplier to its customers, who require reliable, high-quality fuel supply to maximize utilization of their facilities. Pinnacle takes pride in its industry leading safety practices. The Company operates eight industrial wood pellet production facilities in western Canada and one in Alabama, with a further plant under construction in Alberta. The Company also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C. Pinnacle has entered into long-term take-or-pay contracts with utilities in the U.K., Europe and Asia that represent 103% of its announced production capacity through 2021 and 106% of its announced production capacity through 2026.

