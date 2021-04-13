Pinnacle Completes Arrangement With Drax Group

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (TSX: PL) today announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Drax Group plc ("Drax") (LSE: DRX) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Drax Canadian Holdings Inc., has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") of the Company for C$11.30 in cash per Share (the "Arrangement").

As a result of the Arrangement, Pinnacle has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Drax and the Shares are anticipated to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about April 15, 2021. The Company will also submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate the Company's public reporting requirements.

ABOUT PINNACLE

Pinnacle is the second largest producer of industrial wood pellets in the world. The Company's products are used to displace fossil fuels in the production of baseload electrical power in key markets around the world. The Company operates nine production facilities in Western Canada and one in Alabama, with one additional facility under construction in Alabama and more in development. The Company also owns a port terminal in Prince Rupert, BC. Pinnacle has entered into long-term, take-or-pay contracts with utilities in the U.K., Europe and Asia that represent an average of 99% of its production capacity through 2026.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Except for statements of historical fact, forward-looking information contained herein may relate to: the delisting of the Shares and timing thereof, the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer and the termination of the Company's public reporting requirements. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expects" "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "hopes", "could" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions.

Readers are urged to consider risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Actual results in the future may differ materially from any forward-looking statement, whether expressed or implied. Therefore, forward-looking statements should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially also include, but are not limited to, matters identified in the "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Circular, the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2020 and the "Financial Risk Factors" section of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis dated February 24, 2021 for the 52 weeks ended December 25, 2020 and December 27, 2019, all of which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada.

SOURCE Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., Tel: 1-877-737-4344, Email: [email protected], Web: www.pinnaclepellet.com

Related Links

http://www.pinnaclepellet.com/

