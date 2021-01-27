PinkCherry Unveils Interactive Sex Map Highlighting Canada's Sexiest Cities

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - PinkCherry, North America's leading online retailer of adult novelty products for sexual health and wellness, including premium sex toys and lingerie, released their 9th edition of "Canada's Sexiest Cities" interactive sex map, opening our eyes to the cities of passion - and what toys and pleasurable products are striking their fancy.

PinkCherry's map scanned over all of the cities and towns with over 50,000 people, even though some smaller towns got plenty of love. The results were very interesting and tell quite a bit about the people who reside there. For example, people in Calgary were focused on couples' gifts for playtime together, but people in Winnipeg seemed more interested in self-pleasure. Even more noteworthy? People in Halifax seemed to like their sex swings!

With the pandemic lockdown orders still in place in many cities across the country, people are dreaming of ways to keep things hot and heavy at home – and it doesn't involve playing Parcheesi in most cases. Without a doubt, it's been a lonely year. With Valentine's Day around the corner, PinkCherry's interactive sex map tells us that singles and couples alike in Calgary, Surrey, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Winnipeg (our Sexiest Top 5) have spent the year getting to know more about their role-play desires, vibrator fantasies, and passion for something sensual when it comes to bondage.

In addition to the sexiest cities, PinkCherry also lists the top sex products and toys of each city including vibrators from the top selling brands like We Vibe Moxie, a panty vibe that includes an app, so you control the sensations for yourself or your partner.

"Over the last year we have seen a significant rise in new customers visiting PinkCherry," explained CEO Daniel Freedman. "People have been focused on their overall wellbeing, and sexual health and wellness plays a large role in that."

With Calgary grabbing that #1 spot as the sexiest city in Canada and Colwood coming in first as the sexiest town, maybe there is something to be said of those "C" place names. Find out if your city made the list, but we should warn you - the results may surprise you!

Canada Top 20 List

1. Calgary Alberta 2. Surrey British Columbia 3. Edmonton Alberta 4. Ottawa Ontario 5. Winnipeg Manitoba 6. London Ontario 7. Hamilton Ontario 8. Brampton Ontario 9. Halifax Nova Scotia 10. Victoria British Columbia 11. Toronto Ontario 12. Montreal Quebec 13. Mississauga Ontario 14. Vaughan Ontario 15. Kitchener Ontario 16. Vancouver British Columbia 17. Markham Ontario 18. St. Catharines Ontario 19. Quebec City Quebec 20. Laval Quebec

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry.com is one of North America's largest online retailers of adult novelty products for sexual health and wellness, including sex toys and lingerie. PinkCherry is headquartered in Canada in Oakville, Ontario, and in Las Vegas, Nevada. PinkCherry carries over 9,000 products and hundreds of different lines at competitive prices, real-time inventory, and fast shipping. For more information, please visit www.PinkCherry.com .

Canada Link

https://www.pinkcherry.ca/pages/canadas-sexiest-cities

SOURCE PinkCherry

For further information: Daniel Freedman, CEO, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pinkcherry.ca

