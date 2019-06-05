Pininfarina Segno Celebrates the Genius of da Vinci With the Exclusive Leonardo 500th Collection

A collection of writing products and desk accessories whose cutting edge is Codex, designed to retrace the steps of the "Cryptex", inspired by Dan Brown's bestseller. The structure of Codex, handmade, is a real design desk secretaire which combines the purity of aluminum with the essentiality of solid walnut wood to form a cylinder accessible only by composing the secret code that seals the content.

The Set Leonardo also stands out among the novelties, a kit that includes a booklet, a stone paper note and Piuma, an Ethergraf styled tip, inspired by the da Vinci studies on flight and equipped with a mirrored steel pedestal through which the mirror signature of Leonardo is reflected.

Instead, the precious Cambiano Box celebrates the Renaissance icon with a special edition composed of two bases in cedar wood, decorated with a pattern of Escherian inspiration. Approaching the bases, which hold within them a Pininfarina Cambiano stylus with Ethergraf tip and one with an ink ballpoint tip, the images printed on the boxes give rise to a palindrome composition, composing an infinite drawing.

The collection is completed by two exclusive Pininfarina Cambiano versions: Pininfarina Cambiano Silver Luxury Edition, a stylus entirely in 925 silver realized through Additive Manufacturing and enriched on the surface by geometries explored by Leonardo da Vinci in his studies on the quadrature of the circle; Pininfarina Cambiano Leonardo Drawing that reconstructs his famous Self-portrait according to the expanding pattern of a logarithmic spiral, universal symbol of perfection.

The Leonardo Collection is available in the best stores and on store.pininfarina.com

