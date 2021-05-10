PingCAP announces Public Preview of TiDB Cloud

A fully managed & scalable TiDB service that delivers scalable SQL and real-time insights

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- PingCAP today announced the Public Preview launch of their fully managed Database as a Service, TiDB Cloud. TiDB is a MySQL compatible, open source, scalable, distributed SQL database that can handle both OLTP and OLAP workloads. With TiDB Cloud, customers can now easily use TiDB on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud to quickly build modern, mission critical applications.

As organizations face more data to store, process and manage, single machine databases are quickly running into physical limits for storage and processing power. Traditional sharding mechanisms are unwieldy and hard to maintain as business grows, with an increasing number of MySQL databases to manage. TiDB solves these problems transparently for the user through its distributed architecture, while maintaining MySQL compatibility. TiDB Cloud goes a step further by making deployment, management and maintenance even simpler, through a web-based management interface in the cloud. Now, after a 6-month private beta test, TiDB Cloud is ready for its next phase in Public Preview.

"The mission of PingCAP is to make developing data-intensive applications easy at any scale," said Li Shen, VP of PingCAP. "TiDB Cloud gives developers a powerful database platform that takes away the operational headaches of managing and monitoring their TiDB Clusters. DevOps personnel will find deployment, scaling and recovering from outages simplified, and a cloud-native, distributed architecture that eliminates the need for manual sharding and complex failover schemes. This frees developers and DevOps to focus on making their applications work better for their customers. CTOs will not only see their data issues resolved, but see marked improvements in engineering productivity and lower costs."

Lower database TCO

With TiDB Cloud, complex tasks such as infrastructure management and cluster deployment can now be easily handled by developers or DBAs with little or no formal training. Further savings can be attained by scaling TiDB clusters with a simple click of a button, allowing organizations to provision resources for only what they need and when they need it. And with a choice of free 48-hour, 2-week POC, or discounted pricing during Public Preview, the cost to try out TiDB Cloud is lower than ever.

Ease of use with increased operational visibility

TiDB Cloud now employs a simple, intuitive, and easy-to-use web-based UI that simplifies database management. A new dashboard provides developers with insights into the status and operations of their TiDB Clusters, while a new monitoring API gives access to key metrics of the cluster for additional visibility and control. New tools such as the slow query analyzer and key visualizer help simplify troubleshooting database queries. With automatic database updates, it is now easy to test new features as they are rolled out.

Peace of mind

With TiDB experts on call 24/7, clusters are managed by engineers who know TiDB inside out. These experts will apply industry best practices for managing TiDB Clusters to recover from faults fast, while maintaining security and reliability. Notification alerts will notify you when something happens to your TiDB Clusters, so you are always aware of what's happening.

Meeting the most stringent compliance requirements

PingCAP also announced today that TiDB Cloud has been certified with SOC 2 Type 2 examination, meeting the most stringent security and compliance requirements. Customers are looking to deploy a database platform that helps them realize their digital cloud transformation while meeting ever increasing security compliance initiatives. With this examination, PingCAP delivers on its vision of making TiDB the leading trusted database platform for Cloud deployment, enabling enterprises to confidently deploy and manage their data while meeting the strictest compliance and security requirements. For more details about the SOC Type 2 announcement please refer to our blog post .

To get started on experiencing TiDB Cloud for yourself and see how it can support your applications, visit our website .

