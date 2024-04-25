Pineapple Financial Inc. Leverages AI to Improve Mortgage Agent Onboarding Process by 92%

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("the Company" or "Pineapple"), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced a 92% improvement in its process to onboard new agents through the use of AI and other digital tools. These tools have enabled the Company to onboard over 100 new agents and save its Director of Brokerage Operations over 100 hours since the beginning of 2024.

Earlier this year, Pineapple introduced Maui, an AI assistant designed to help mortgage brokers improve workflow, speed up processes and significantly enhance broker productivity. The initial functionality of Maui leverages artificial intelligence to generate custom websites and biographies for mortgage brokers.

The Company has recently added the ability to create eSignatures and ad banners to Maui's capabilities. The new AI signature generator creates a modern, mobile-friendly eSignature that automatically updates in Gmail, Google Workspace, and MyPineapple, is compatible with Outlook, Mac Mail, iPhone, and Yahoo Mail and provides easy-to-follow instructions to add the eSignature to those applications.

With this new ability, Maui can now create a custom website, a unique biography, and a professional eSignature with the broker's photo, apply now button, ad banner, call-to-action buttons, social media links, appointment schedule link, and a Google review link, in seconds.

"Maui provides Pineapple brokers with an effective marketing tool that leaves a positive impression, builds trust, drives traffic to their website/social media accounts, and generates business," said Pineapple's Chief Strategy Officer Christa Mitchell. "Plus, Maui doesn't require mortgage brokers to have software coding or design expertise."

Marketing automation also plays a significant role in Pineapple's digital onboarding workflow, guiding new brokers through automated emails and ensuring they complete the necessary steps on time.

Pineapple President and COO Kendall Marin added, "Our vision is to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to streamline processes for our staff and brokers to maximize growth potential and the ability to scale our business exponentially in the future. AI gives us the superpower to work smarter, not harder."

Chief Executive Officer Shubha Dasgupta stated, "Pineapple is committed to secure data management and adhering to industry compliance regulations. The AI power behind Maui ensures that Pineapple brokers adhere to these regulations."

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

