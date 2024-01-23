Pineapple Financial Inc. Launches eSignature and Advertising Banner Management Software for Mortgage Brokers

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced the launch of its custom eSignature and advertising banner management software designed to enhance lead conversion and drive customer acquisition, unlocking new mortgage opportunities for its brokers.

"Our focus is on building cutting-edge technology that helps our brokers thrive in an ever-evolving landscape, driving continuous revenue," said Pineapple President and COO Kendall Marin. "With our new eSignature and ad banner component, we help our brokers cost-effectively strengthen their brand, build trust, drive leads, engage on social media, and generate revenue."

Building on that trust, the banners increase the broker's marketing value and drive conversions by advertising special offers, showcasing testimonials, promoting new content and events or directly setting up appointment bookings. This feature is particularly impactful for brand recognition and lead generation, as according to a Wisestamp survey,* email signature marketing created an average of 22% more clicks, 32% more email replies, 10% more social media reach and 15% more leads.

Beyond revenue generation, the software also serves as a broker retention strategy. "Email signature companies charge for this functionality, but we offer it to our brokers for free. Eliminating third-party sources also translates to cost savings for both the brokers and the business," added Christa Mitchell, CSO of Pineapple.

Direct integration within the Pineapple Core system creates a seamless and hassle-free experience for mortgage brokers. With the eSignature and banner updating automatically across all cloud-based applications and their custom broker website in real-time, the process becomes efficient and eliminates the complexities associated with coding. Additionally, the eSignature and ad banner can be integrated into other applications such as Outlook or MacMail, creating a consistent and cohesive brand identity.

The software also exemplifies Pineapple's commitment to data management and compliance with optional centralized control over the type of banner information displayed for brokerage owners and security protocols aligned with industry regulations.

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple, noted, "We understand just how important the first impression is when building trust with consumers, and we couldn't ignore the revenue potential that a professional email signature could bring for our agents. With eye-catching visuals and a compelling call to action, our mortgage brokers can make a lasting impression that exudes professionalism and builds credibility for strong customer relationships."

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

*Source: Danielle Zunenshine. (2022, December, 17). Email Signature marketing 101: build your brand & get leads, Wisestamp. URL: https://www.wisestamp.com/blog/email-signature-marketing/

