Pineapple Financial Inc. Files Proxy for Proposals to be Voted Upon at the Annual General Meeting on February 29, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of a Definitive Proxy Statement and Definitive Additional Materials relating to four proposals to be voted upon at the company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on February 29, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time at the office of Cozen O'Connor LLP, Bay Adelaide Centre, North Tower, 40 Temperance St., Suite 2700, Toronto, ON, M5H 0B4. All shareholders of record of Pineapple common shares as of the close of business on February 2, 2024, will be entitled to vote their shares by proxy at the Meeting.

Pineapple Financial Inc. | NYSE American: PAPL (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.)

The proposals concern the following:

Re-election of seven director nominees listed on the accompanying proxy statement;

Ratification of the appointment of the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024 ;

; Holding an advisory vote on executive compensation; and

Recommendation, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers.

Proxies submitted must be received by 9:30 AM, Eastern Time, on February 27, 2024, or in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting not less than 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted) before the time of the adjourned or postponed meeting.

If mailed or hand delivered, the proxies should be sent to: Endeavor Trust Corporation, 702 – 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4.

Alternatively, the Proxies may be faxed to 604-559-8908 or emailed to [email protected] .

If submitted online, the Proxies should be processed according to instructions listed on the Proxy Form or Voter Information Card.

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

Related Links:

https://gopineapple.com http://empoweredbypineapple.com

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact, Dennis Welsh, Senior Director of Marketing, at Pineapple, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: For investor relations inquiries, please contact Scott Powell, Chief Executive Officer, at Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (646) 893-5835