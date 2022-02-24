Pineapple Express and BC Cannabis Stores to provide next-day delivery to Metro Vancouver customers

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Industry leading delivery platform, powered by CannDeliv technology offers next business day delivery to cannabis consumers

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), a leading cannabis consumer technology platform announced that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express") will begin offering next business day delivery through BC Cannabis Stores' e-commerce website in the Metro Vancouver region beginning the week of February 28, 2022. The partnership comes after Pineapple Express was the successful proponent of a competitive RFP process.

Pineapple Express is widely recognized throughout the cannabis industry as the largest player in cannabis delivery, completing more than 40,000 deliveries per month to recreational and medical cannabis customers across Canada. The acquisition of Pineapple Express was announced by Fire & Flower in December of 2021 and closed on January 25, 2022, becoming a key part of the Company's Hifyre™ cannabis consumer technology platform.

"We know cannabis consumers want fast delivery. With Pineapple Express, the only delivery provider offering next-day delivery to BC Cannabis Stores customers in the Metro Vancouver region, they'll now be able to take advantage of this service," shared Randy Rolph, President, Pineapple Express.

"The scale of Pineapple Express is unmatched across Canada and through efficiencies of this magnitude, we are able to offer delivery services at an extremely cost effective and rapid manner," concluded Rolph.

To learn more about Pineapple Express Delivery, visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

To learn more about BC Cannabis Stores, visit https://www.bccannabisstores.com/.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre, to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, logistics, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

The Pineapple Express Delivery management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same-day delivery option to the legal cannabis industry from October 17, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada.

