Pinea Pi: Defining the Edge AI Device for the AI-Native Generation

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pinea Pi, the AI-native hardware pioneer, today announced that its first edge AI node will launch on Kickstarter in late September, with the campaign running through late October. Starting in late August, early supporters can reserve theirs with a $30 deposit at www.pineapi.com.

Pinea Pi

Pinea Pi is a personal AI node that lives on your desk -- a dedicated device that can see, hear, think, and communicate, with all intelligence running locally. No data leaves the device; it works offline with no cloud subscription required. Built for the AI-native generation, it serves makers, AI developers, tech enthusiasts, and independent professionals who leverage AI in their daily work.

Makers: rewrite hardware behavior in natural language -- intent becomes execution, no code required. Cameras, microphones, and skills activate by intent alone, shifting AI development from code-driven to intent-driven.

rewrite hardware behavior in natural language -- intent becomes execution, no code required. AI developers: run mainstream open-source models locally, replacing hundreds of dollars of monthly cloud API costs with a one-time hardware investment.

run mainstream open-source models locally, replacing hundreds of dollars of monthly cloud API costs with a one-time hardware investment. Independent professionals: client data never leaves the device -- compliant and auditable -- while full-duplex voice and real-time multimodal interaction run locally with zero latency.

Three "native" capabilities complete the package. Multimodal-Native gives the device built-in senses: an integrated camera, microphone array, and speakers work alongside the pre-installed MiniCPM edge model family, spanning text, visual understanding, full-duplex interaction, and 48kHz speech synthesis. Edge-Native keeps all inference local -- a privacy light ring makes status visible, and a dedicated offline switch ensures continuous operation with no token fees or subscription lock-in.

Pinea Pi Pro delivers 275 TOPS of NVIDIA AI performance for robotics and embodied intelligence; Pinea Pi Lite packs up to 180 TOPS of Intel performance into an all-metal desktop AI node. Both ship with Ubuntu and a complete edge AI software stack, with early-bird pricing at $1,999 for Lite and $2,999 for Pro. The built-in AI companion, Piny, recognizes its owner by face and voice and features a personal memory system that is editable, auditable, and exportable.

About Pinea Pi: Pinea Pi, the AI-native hardware pioneer, builds edge AI nodes that work offline with auditable privacy, guided by the belief "AI at edge. Intelligence on call." Its core model capabilities come from the MiniCPM series by the OpenBMB open-source community -- and Pinea Pi is the hardware extension of that open ecosystem. Learn more: www.pineapi.com

SOURCE Pinea Pi

Uta Dong, [email protected]