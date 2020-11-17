Pilz BioScience Senior Team Members To Participate In Upcoming Microdose Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that senior members of the Pilz Bioscience Corp. ("Pilz") team will be participating in the upcoming "The Mushroom Conference: A Molecular Masterclass" hosted by Microdose Psychedelic Insights and The Conscious Fund, November 20-22, 2020.

Pilz has signed on as a silver sponsor of the conference and Pilz Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, will be a keynote speaker at the event. Dr. Hausman will be delivering a presentation entitled, "A Strategy For Making Psilocybin Clinical Trials More Successful". Therein, based upon his many years of experience navigating the regulatory framework of the drug development and drug discovery process, Dr. Hausman will elaborate on various aspects of the clinical trial process.

Dr. Julia Perederiy, PhD, Pilz Lead Scientist, will also be participating in a panel discussion of the science of psychedelics entitled, "Psilocybin Science: Looking Back and Moving Forward". The conversation will focus on clinical applications of psychedelic therapeutics, including their potential to address depression, anxiety, and social isolation common in Autism Spectrum Disorders.

NOVA's pending acquisition of Pilz is subject to requisite regulatory approval, as applicable, and receipt of requisite approval of Pilz shareholders.

About Pilz Bioscience Corp.

Pilz Bioscience Corp. ("Pilz") is a biotechnology company developing medicinal psychedelics for neuroinflammatory conditions with a significant cognitive component and high unmet therapeutic needs. The initial focus is on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The company intends to leverage a unique systems-level scientific approach that integrates inflammation, oral/gut/brain axis, and behavior. Pilz aims to lead the global effort in design of effective and comprehensive diagnostic/monitoring programs and first-in-class therapeutics.

https://pilzbioscience.com/

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (formerly Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd.) is a Canadian-based, public company whose focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of health and wellness businesses. Key holdings include its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nova Mentis Biotech Corp., a R&D driven company focused on exploring the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin in underexplored metabolic indications such as obesity and diabetes – Just Kush Enterprises, an Okanagan BC based, Health Canada Standard Licensed facility focused on the cultivation of premium, small batch Kush dominant cultivars.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

https://microdose.buzz

