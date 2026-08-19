Pilot-Era Agentic AI Stacks Expose Enterprises to Integration and Governance Risks, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Agentic AI implementations have moved past chatbot pilots and are now autonomous systems that trigger workflows, access sensitive data, and make operational decisions across the enterprise. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that piecemeal, pilot-era stacks built for quick wins expose organizations to risks such as integration brittleness, runaway costs, stale or untrusted data, and governance gaps as adoption scales. The firm's Discover the Enterprise Agentic AI Technology Stack blueprint maps six layers of the agentic AI stack to help IT leaders, enterprise architects, and AI product owners understand how the pieces fit together, assess architecture gaps, and prepare for vendor evaluation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- As agentic AI moves into core enterprise workflows, it is now expected to meet enterprise-grade standards for reliability, security, governance, cost control, and vendor sustainability. However, few agent stacks built during the pilot era were designed for those expectations. To help IT teams close the gap, Info-Tech Research Group has published its Discover the Enterprise Agentic AI Technology Stack blueprint, which examines each layer of the stack and equips teams to make architecture and vendor choices that hold up at scale.

Info-Tech Research Group's Discover the Enterprise Agentic AI Technology Stack blueprint maps six layers of the agentic AI stack to help IT leaders, enterprise architects, and AI product owners understand how the pieces fit together, assess architecture gaps, and prepare for vendor evaluation.

The firm's research shows that the agentic AI marketplace now spans a broad and expanding technology stack, from application to infrastructure, making it difficult to assemble a coherent architecture. Teams without a clear architecture often end up with overlapping vendors, gaps in control, and little insight into what their agents are actually doing. Budget tends to flow toward novel capabilities while the foundations of scale, including observability, governance, and integration reliability, go underfunded.

"Agent demonstrations look alike, but operational realities do not," says Bill Wong, AI research fellow at Info-Tech Research Group. "The vendors worth betting on are the ones that make agents easy to observe, explain, debug, govern, and remove safely."

Info-Tech's Six-Layer View of the Enterprise Agentic AI Technology Stack

To address these challenges, Info-Tech's Discover the Enterprise Agentic AI Technology Stack blueprint defines the six layers that work together to power intelligent, autonomous systems. The resource includes six companion reports that go deeper into the capabilities, table-stakes features, and vendors shaping each layer.

Layer 1: Application

User-facing software that translates user intent into multistep workflows by combining planning, memory, and tool execution.

Layer 2: Data & AI Lifecycle Management Tools

A toolchain with reusable parts for prompt chaining, function calling, and agent evaluation, built to move agents from prototype to production faster.

Layer 3: Foundational Models

Pre-trained models selected for multistep reasoning, context retention, tool use, and error recovery, with model size matched to the needs of each agentic workload.

Layer 4: Agentic Execution & Orchestration Engine

The runtime that coordinates agents across systems, combines their outputs, and builds observability and governance into every decision.

Layer 5: Data Platform

A platform that gives agents secure, real-time access to trusted structured and unstructured data and scales as adoption grows.

Layer 6: Infrastructure

Compute, storage, and network resources with AI accelerators tuned for low-latency inference at the scale agentic workloads demand.

The research also outlines six vendor selection criteria to guide formal evaluation: functional use cases; operability and production reliability; deployment compatibility and flexibility; governance, security, and compliance; integration and ecosystem fit; and implementation and operational costs.

"The AI landscape shifts faster than any roadmap can predict," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The most critical architectural decision an IT leader can make is building a technology stack designed not for today's answers, but for tomorrow's unknowns."

With a clear view of the stack and a consistent set of selection criteria, organizations can identify gaps in their current AI architecture, compare their vendor footprint against the capabilities each layer requires, and enter vendor evaluations with stronger architectural discipline. Together with the six companion reports, Info-Tech's blueprint helps teams build an agentic AI ecosystem that flexes, adapts, and evolves with the organization.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Bill Wong and Andrew Kum-Seun, and access to the complete Discover the Enterprise Agentic AI Technology Stack research, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

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