PIKANGIKUM DECLARES 2nd STATE OF EMERGENCY AS WATER CRISIS INTENSIFIES ONE YEAR LATER

PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION, ON , May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Nearly one year after declaring a state of emergency over its collapsing water and wastewater systems, Pikangikum First Nation has been forced to renew that declaration as conditions have rapidly deteriorated. In spite of this stark warning a year ago, federal government has failed to take the immediate substantive action repeatedly requested by the Nation to bring the crisis in hand.

Photo courtesy of Nick Saddler, Blackbay Investigations - testing water samples at Pikangikum (CNW Group/Pikangikum First Nation)

The community's only water treatment plant continues to operate beyond capacity. More than 300 homes remain without direct water service. Daily water rationing and forced evening shutdowns continue, affecting drinking water, sanitation, health care, education, and fire protection. The situation is now compounded by the severely aged intake and distribution lines buried in the ground, which are deteriorating rapidly. On the evening of April 24th, water treatment plant operators reported that the community's reservoir had dropped to and remained at a critically low level. Initial investigations have revealed that the inflow of filtered water to the plant is currently less than 2 litres per second, while the outflow to the community is 7.8 litres per second. This means the reservoir is losing water at a rate roughly four times greater than it can be filled.

The community relies on an average of 20 to 25 water truck deliveries each day to serve roughly 300 homes that depend on hauled water. Yet, these deliveries only reach about 40 to 50 homes per day, meaning it takes a full week to provide water to all affected residents when there is enough water to for the water trucks. Operators struggle to refill the reservoir fast enough to meet daily demand – even with strict community-wide water conservation measures that have been in place for almost two years now.

On May 8, 2025, Pikangikum formally declared a state of emergency and filed a Notice of Motion in Federal Court seeking urgent relief to compel Canada to address the critical failures in the community's water, wastewater, and fire‑prevention infrastructure. Those warnings have gone unheeded. On February 11, 2026, Pikangikum wrote directly to the Prime Minister of Canada and the Minister of Indigenous Services requesting urgent intervention and an emergency meeting to devise a comprehensive action plan. That request has not been answered.

"Canada has been fully aware of the severity and urgency of this crisis for years," said Chief Paddy Peters. "We declared a state of emergency, we went to court, we provided study after study, and we wrote directly to the Prime Minister asking for immediate action. Nothing has changed on the ground for our people. No community in Canada would be expected to live like this," added Chief Peters. "Our people are being asked to wait while their health, safety, and dignity are put at constant risk. The federal government's continued inaction speaks for itself: We have a disaster unfolding right before our eyes."

Pikangikum First Nation reiterates that this crisis is not new, not unforeseen, and not due to a lack of studies or information. It is the result of prolonged federal inaction.

SOURCE Pikangikum First Nation

For inquiries or more information, please contact: Franklin Paibomsai, 705-936-6286; Alternative contacts: Deputy Chief Jonah Strang, Pikangikum Band Office, 807-773-5578 or 807-773-5523; Yana Sobiski, Headwaters LLP, 807-468-1435