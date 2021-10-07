PiiComm places No. 345 on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

PLANTAGENET, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - PiiComm is pleased to announce it placed No. 345 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. PiiComm earned its spot with three-year growth of 89%.

Founded in 2007, PiiComm offers Managed Mobility services to some of the largest organizations in Canada. Its PiiComm Mobile Enterprise offering includes full lifecycle management for assets such as phones, tablets and industrial grade mobile devices.

"The past three years have been key for PiiComm," says Phil Alexandre, President of PiiComm. "We have solidified our position as Canada's fastest growing provider of Managed Mobility Services and have taken on mobile device management for Canada's largest fleet."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About PiiComm

PiiComm is a local technology company that provides Managed Mobility Services (MMS) to organizations in field services, government, retail, manufacturing/warehousing, transportation, and healthcare markets. PiiComm combines over 15 years of experience with cutting edge asset management technology to manage mobile devices on behalf of its customers. This helps our clients reduce costs and increase productivity while minimizing risk.

For more information, please visit www.piicomm.ca

SOURCE PiiComm Inc.

For further information: www.piicomm.ca, 1-888-844-2007

Related Links

www.piicomm.ca

