Pierre Lassonde Increases Ownership in Rubicon Organics Inc.

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Pierre Lassonde announced today that as a result of a purchase made on February 24, 2021 he now indirectly owns or exercises control and direction over 5,427,974 common shares and 1,284,587 warrants of Rubicon Organics (TSXV-ROMJ). Mr. Lassonde's current shareholdings represent approximately 13.79% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Lassonde has further advised that he has acquired the additional common shares for investment purposes. He has indicated that he will review his holdings from time to time and that he may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

