Pierre Lassonde Increases Ownership in Prime Mining Corp.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Pierre Lassonde announced today that he has recently purchased 2,000,000 common shares of Prime Mining Corp. (TSXV-PRYM) (the "Company") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

As a result of this recent purchase, Mr. Lassonde now directly owns 143,000 common shares, indirectly owns 7,000,000 common shares and 3,000,000 warrants of the Company. Mr. Lassonde's direct and indirect shareholdings represent approximately 11.85% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Lassonde has further advised the Company that he has acquired the additional 2,000,000 common shares for investment purposes. He has indicated that he will review his holdings from time to time and that he may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

SOURCE Pierre Lassonde

For further information: Pierre Lassonde, Chairman and CEO, Firelight Investments, 45 Hazelton Avenue, Suite C, Toronto, ON M5R 2E3