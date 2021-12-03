Pierre Lassonde Becomes Insider in ATEX Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Pierre Lassonde announced today that as a result of a purchase made on December 2, 2021 he now indirectly owns or exercises control and direction over 10,030,000 common shares and 10,030,000 warrants of ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX). Mr. Lassonde's current shareholdings represent approximately 10.19% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Lassonde has further advised that he has acquired the units for investment purposes. He has indicated that he will review his holdings from time to time and that he may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

