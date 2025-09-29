Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announces Global Partnership with Know Your Lemons Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Innovative Campaign Focuses on Early Detection and Empowering Education Throughout October

CASTRES, France, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pierre Fabre Laboratories is proud to announce the launch of a worldwide initiative in collaboration with the Know Your Lemons Foundation timed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. This strategic partnership embodies our unwavering commitment to breast cancer prevention and supports the global mission of early detection through accessible and innovative education.

Founded in 2014 by Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, the Know Your Lemons Foundation focuses on breast cancer education. Inspired by personal experience and professional expertise in health communication, Corrine developed a creative approach using lemons as a visual metaphor. The 12 lemons, each representing a potential symptom of breast cancer, have become the centerpiece of the foundation's educational tools, which include an award-winning mobile app recognized at the 2025 Webby Awards for excellence on the internet.

Today, Know Your Lemons stands as the only international organization solely dedicated to early detection education. Its tools have reached more than 1 billion people in over 100 countries, with more than 800 passionate volunteer educators--affectionately known as "lemonistas"--helping to train over 50,000 individuals. The foundation's resources are available in more than 30 languages, ensuring inclusivity and impact across diverse communities. For more information you can visit: https://www.knowyourlemons.org/impact .

Global Employee Engagement in Breast Cancer Awareness with Know Your Lemons Foundation

To amplify this important message, Pierre Fabre Laboratories' international teams will host a series of educational events throughout October. Highlights include interactive webinars, multilingual brochures tailored for local audiences, and distribution of exclusive t-shirts featuring the 12 warning signs of breast cancer. Employees will be encouraged to share the campaign's message by wearing the t-shirts and promoting breast health awareness on social media.

"At Pierre Fabre Laboratories, we firmly believe that health education can transform lives. Our partnership with the Know Your Lemons Foundation reflects our commitment to supporting everyone, everywhere, to better understand the signs of breast cancer and to act early. By joining forces, we are advancing prevention and empowering everyone to take charge of their health," says Nuria Perez-Cullell, Medical and Patient Director.

