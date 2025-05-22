Pictor Establishes U.S. Headquarters and Scales Operations, Revolutionizing Proteomics Testing Amid Regulatory Shift

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pictor , a global leader in multiplex proteomics solutions, is excited to announce the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Carlsbad, California, marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth and commitment to advancing cutting-edge solutions for laboratories worldwide. This transformation solidifies Pictor Holdings Inc. as the parent company, which will continue to proudly operate its subsidiaries in New Zealand, India, and Australia.

Pictor launches its U.S. operations with strong financial backing, having secured $5 million in seed funding—$3 million from its existing lead investors and $2 million from new U.S.-based investors. This investment underscores the confidence in Pictor's platform and positions the company for rapid growth in the U.S. market.

This announcement follows a landmark decision by a U.S. federal court, which struck down the FDA's plan to regulate laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). The court ruling reinforces the current regulatory framework under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), providing stability in the clinical industry by alleviating potentially costly operational burdens that new regulations would have imposed.

"The recent ruling ensures a clear delineation of responsibilities between CLIA and the FDA, providing solution providers like Pictor the certainty needed to equip our partners with an innovative and cost-effective platform," said Jamie Platt, CEO of Pictor Holdings Inc . "This proven regulatory landscape aligns with our ability to offer efficient, affordable proteomics tools to laboratories and healthcare providers, ensuring accessibility for all."

Empowering Labs with the Pictor Platform

Pictor's products, designed for clinical laboratory use, are poised to help laboratories capitalize on this new era of opportunity. Through its highly flexible, scalable, and cost-effective multiplex proteomics platform, Pictor enables labs to not only develop their own LDTs but also improve workflow efficiency to meet growing demands.

Key advantages of the Pictor platform include:

Price: Affordable testing made possible through its low-cost PictImager™ platform, standard detection reagents, and under $50 per sample consumable costs.

Performance: High-throughput testing achieved with the PictArray™ assays and rapid imaging, with results for 96 samples under four hours.

High-throughput testing achieved with the PictArray™ assays and rapid imaging, with results for 96 samples under four hours. Productivity: A flexible solution adaptable to various sample types and capable of running up to 50 analytes per test.

Meeting the Needs of a Changing Healthcare Landscape

Anticipated reductions in CMS and Medicare spending are accelerating demand for affordable, accessible testing solutions. Pictor is uniquely positioned to meet this need with its streamlined, scalable platform that delivers unmatched price, performance, and productivity across clinical and research applications. By lowering cost barriers for clinical labs and expanding access to underserved communities, Pictor is advancing its mission to make high-quality proteomics broadly accessible in a shifting healthcare environment.

"As the founder and CEO of Mira Precision Health, I have been deeply impressed by Pictor's technology," said Sandra Gunselman, Ph.D. "The platform's flexibility allows us to respond quickly and cost-effectively to healthcare demands. Its speed, affordability, and scalability make it invaluable in advancing innovative diagnostics, particularly for underserved communities."

Leadership and Website Launch

Pictor's continued momentum is also marked by the announcement of a new Board of Directors, led by Chair Paul Kinnon , CEO Jamie Platt, and seasoned investor executive, Marko Bogoievski . Complementing this strategic leadership, Pictor has also introduced a robust executive team, including Kate Rhodes (COO) , Janine McMurdie (CCO) , Yoichi Furuya (CSO),and Claire Zimmerman (Director of Business Operations).

Coinciding with this announcement is the launch of Pictor's redesigned website. Designed with customer-centricity in mind, the website showcases Pictor's comprehensive testing solutions. The redesigned site provides customers with resources to learn how Pictor's solutions can help power the translation of research discoveries into clinical impact.

About Pictor

Pictor is a leader in flexible, targeted proteomics, delivering next generation multiplex solutions that empower clinical labs, diagnostic manufacturers, and veterinary providers worldwide. Powered by its patented PictArray™ platform, PictImager™, and AI-powered Pictorial™ software, Pictor delivers deeper insights from a single sample, offering faster, more affordable, and scalable results.

From infectious diseases to oncology, Pictor's innovative technology is advancing both human and animal health, enabling breakthroughs in clinical decision-making. Headquartered in San Diego, Pictor Holdings Inc. is committed to driving innovation through solutions designed for unmatched performance, cost efficiency and productivity.

Discover how Pictor is shaping the future of proteomics testing at www.pictordx.com .

