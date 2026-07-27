Pictor Debuts New PictImager® at ADLM 2026 to Make Targeted Protein Analysis More Practical

Beta-site engagement begins as Pictor introduces an integrated 96-well workflow designed for scalable targeted protein analysis in research laboratories.

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pictor Holdings Inc., a global targeted proteomic platform company, today announced the public debut of its next-generation high-resolution platform at ADLM 2026, highlighted by the introduction of the new PictImager®. Designed to support scalable targeted protein analysis in research laboratories, the platform integrates Pictor's PictArray®, PictImager®, and simplified Pictorial© software into a streamlined workflow built around standard 96-well laboratory formats.

The introduction marks an important commercialization milestone for Pictor as the company begins beta-site engagement ahead of a planned full commercial launch later this year.

Targeted protein analysis is gaining momentum across translational research, biomarker discovery, and drug development. Adoption, however, remains constrained by workflow, specialized instrumentation, cost, and complexity. Pictor's platform is designed to address those barriers through compact instrumentation, targeted assay capability, and software-enabled analysis in a familiar 96-well format.

The new PictImager builds on earlier Pictor imaging systems that were developed primarily for research and technology development. The updated instrument incorporates enhanced design for improved usability and improved imaging capability, and a more robust architecture intended to support beta-site evaluation and broader commercial deployment.

Together, PictArray®, PictImager®, and Pictorial© form Pictor's integrated targeted proteomic platform, designed to streamline targeted protein analysis from assay through results.

The platform supports multiple sample types across research applications, including serum, plasma, saliva, milk, cerebrospinal fluid, and nasal swabs.

Jamie Platt, PhD, CEO and Co-founder, Pictor Holdings Inc. "Our goal has always been to make targeted protein analysis practical for more laboratories. The new PictImager® is an important milestone in that strategy, bringing improved imaging capability into a workflow designed for scalable targeted analysis. ADLM is the right setting to introduce the platform as we begin beta-site engagement and move toward broader commercial launch."

Pictor is also advancing its Pictorial© software to support automated image analysis, signal extraction, and workflow reporting across the integrated platform.

Janine McMurdie, Chief Commercial Officer, Pictor Holdings Inc. "For labs, adoption comes down to workflow fit, reliability, and economics, not just technical capability. The new PictImager® was built around that reality: practical for everyday lab operations, personalized to the panel and workflow, and plug-and-play for easier deployment. That matters because scalable adoption requires technology that fits how labs actually work."

The introduction of the new PictImager® follows the recent publication of peer-reviewed research in the Journal of Immunological Methods demonstrating the performance of Pictor's targeted proteomic assay for extractable nuclear antigens in autoimmune disease research compared with established commercial testing platforms (DOI: 10.1016/j.jim.2026.114087)

The integrated platform is designed to support research applications including biomarker research, translational research, immune profiling, oncology research, vaccine response, and longitudinal biomarker monitoring.

ADLM attendees will be the first to experience the new PictImager® as part of Pictor's integrated targeted proteomic workflow during live demonstrations at Booth 925.

Platform Highlights Up to 20 analytes per well in a standard 96-well format

96 samples per run

Plate read in under 1 minute; complete workflow in under 2 hours

Compatible sample types: serum, plasma, saliva, CSF, nasal swabs, milk

ADLM Booth 925, Anaheim Convention Center, July 26–30, 2026

Note to Editors The new PictImager® is for Research Use Only (RUO). Pictor is beginning beta-site engagement at ADLM; full commercial launch is planned for later in 2026.

About Pictor Holdings Inc.

Pictor Holdings Inc. is a global targeted proteomic platform company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with laboratory and commercial operations in New Zealand, Australia, and India. The company develops targeted proteomic technologies that help research laboratories and biopharma partners generate richer protein insights through scalable, cost-effective workflows. Pictor's integrated platform includes PictArray®, PictImager®, and Pictorial© software for research applications across human and animal health. For more information, visit www.pictorproteomics.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Krueger Audacity Health on behalf of Pictor Holdings Inc. 415-235-5031 [email protected] www.pictorproteomics.com

SOURCE Pictor Holdings Inc.